Infinite Electronics, Inc. Names Matthias Norweg for the Role of Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Norweg comes to Infinite with 20 years of experience in corporate development, investment banking and venture capital. Immediately prior to Infinite, he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer at Synchronoss Technologies. Norweg also previously held the roles of Director for Lincoln International, Principal at ABS Ventures, and various positions at Deutsche Bank.

Norweg earned an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a dual master's degree in mechanical engineering and business administration from Technische Universität Berlin.

"Matthias' background and education make him an exceptional asset to our leadership team. I am confident he will be an outstanding addition and look forward to seeing his contributions to our corporate growth," explained Penny Cotner, Infinite Electronics' President & CEO.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company, and offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

