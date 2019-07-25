Infinite Electronics, Inc. Presents $2,500 Check to Military Support Non-Profit, Newby-ginnings of North Idaho

As part of an ongoing initiative to be involved and give back to the community, Infinite Electronics' Hayden, Idaho employees collected donations for an entire month to benefit Newby-ginnings. This non-profit organization provides essential items, resources and referrals to area active military, veterans and Gold Star families. In addition to $2,500 cash, Infinite employees donated food and household goods at an estimated value of $1,000.

"This is another stellar example of our employees working to give back to local communities. We are extremely thankful to everyone who participated and donated, and to all those who have served or are currently serving our country – we salute you and thank you for your service," said Frank Shambarger, Vice President of Human Resources at Infinite Electronics.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and the thousands of military families we help, I would like to thank Infinite Electronics and its employees for this generous donation. This will make a positive difference in the lives of many veterans, active service members and Gold Star families in the area," said Theresa Hart, Founder & Executive Director of Newby-ginnings of North Idaho.

Infinite Electronics' Hayden, Idaho facility is committed to making this collection drive an annual occurrence, with a goal of meeting or exceeding this year's donation.

For additional information about Infinite Electronics, please visit www.infiniteelectronics.com.

For more information about the Newby-ginnings of North Idaho, visit www.newbyginnings.org.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

About Newby-ginnings:

Newby-ginnings of North Idaho was established in 2013 in honor and memory of SPC Nicholas Newby who was killed in action in Baghdad, Iraq on July 7, 2011. They provide basic necessities & essential household items to veterans, active military and their families at no cost.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA, 92614 USA

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Infinite Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.infiniteelectronics.com

