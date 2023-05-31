Infinite Electronics to Plant More Than 11,000 Trees as Result of Sustainability Campaign

IRVINE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Electronics, a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands, will have more than 11,000 trees planted in partnership with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that focuses on reforestation. This is the result of a month-long campaign where Infinite Electronics committed to having one tree planted for every online order across nearly a dozen of its brands.

Now in their second year working with One Tree Planted, Infinite brands have planted nearly 24,000 trees worldwide.

"At Infinite Electronics, sustainability and environmental consciousness are part of our responsibility to both our local communities and our customers, and we are thrilled to announce another successful campaign," said Penny Cotner, CEO of Infinite Electronics. "It is the organization's promise to promote activities that spur environmental awareness, both within our team and externally."

Infinite Electronics eCommerce brands that participated in this online campaign are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas and Aiconics. Now in its second year working with One Tree Planted, Infinite Electronics brands have collectively planted nearly 24,000 trees worldwide.

By providing habitat to over 80% of the world's terrestrial biodiversity, trees work to better the Earth's environment while providing both clean air and water. Forests provide jobs to over 1.6 billion people, absorb harmful carbon from the atmosphere, and are key ingredients in 25% of all medicines. Through Infinite Cares, Infinite Electronics' community involvement initiative, the company is investing in sustainability efforts and supporting nonprofit organizations and charities through a wide range of volunteer initiatives and donations.

