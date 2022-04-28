INFINITE REALITY NAMED HEADLINING SPONSOR OF HISTORIC GRAND PRIX DE PAU

Company Will Support the Groundbreaking FIA ETCR World Cup Race at the Upcoming Pau Motors Festival; CEO to Speak at High Level Forum

LOS ANGELES and PAU, France, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Realty, Inc. (iR) , the Metaverse innovation and entertainment company, announced today another milestone in its broad expansion into a consistent, long-term European engagement with the headline race sponsorship at the Pau Motors Festival . This robust partnership will see racing back on the streets of iconic Pau for the first time since 2018 with a revival of the world-famous Grand Prix de Pau and features Round One of the FIA eTouring Car World Cup (ETCR) tournament .

With this sponsorship, Infinite Reality strongly solidifies the company's deep and lasting commitment to sustainable development and global responsibility. This historic event will not only showcase auto races powered by low-carbon technologies such as low-carbon liquid fuels, hydrogen, and electricity but will, most importantly, raise awareness about the transition to clean sources of energy and the innovative technologies available for individual mobility.

"Infinite Reality is delighted to be a principal sponsor of this event and to support sustainable motorsport," said Infinite Reality CEO and co-founder John Acunto. "We must all contend with ongoing environmental challenges, adapt to change, and innovate towards a better future for our kids and grandkids. We support France's declared ambition to be carbon neutral and are excited by the opportunities for Infinite Reality in Europe." Acunto will be a keynote speaker at the event's European Forum.

During the three-day event, Infinite Reality will showcase their expertise in the design of innovative, state-of-the-art Metaverse experiences with an exhibit featuring interactive displays designed to transport viewers into the sustainable future.

"The international dimensions of this historical event in Pau will showcase - in a non-partisan way - the technologies available for sustainable mobility," said Mayor of Pau Francois Bayrou. "This is also the objective of the European Forum on energy transition for mobility organized to kick off the three days of the 2022 Grand Prix edition."

This sponsorship comes just weeks after Infinite Reality announced its nearly half a billion dollar acquisition of ReKTGlobal, the esports and entertainment conglomerate, which has a significant foundation in the European market as the owners of professional European esports teams Rogue and London Royal Ravens.

About Infinite Reality, Inc.

Infinite Reality is fostering a revolution of data, commerce, online authenticity, and digital transparency. Our vision of an open Metaverse makes each brand, creator, and fan the master of their own internet experience, their own data, the ways in which they distribute content and sell products, and the ways in which they interact with one another. iR provides the tools and services that companies and creators need to develop compelling open Metaverse experiences. Our Metaverse Creator Group advises, manages, designs, and oversees these custom features leveraging our expert internal and creator community resources. iR's Entertainment division, anchored by Thunder Studios, provides production, broadcasting, and streaming services to the world's best talent, brands, and creators. Infinite Reality has all of the resources to seamlessly create and broadcast content into and from the Metaverse. For more information visit theinfinitereality.com .

