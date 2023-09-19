InfinitePay Now Offers Tap to Pay on iPhone for Brazilian Customers to Accept Contactless Payments

News provided by

CloudWalk

19 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

An easy, secure, and private way to accept contactless payments with only an iPhone, no additional hardware needed

SAO PAULO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InfinitePay, a payment platform owned by the Brazilian fintech CloudWalk, has enabled its Brazilian customers to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the InfinitePay iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant's iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also supports PIN entry, which includes accessibility options.

Apple's Tap to Pay on iPhone contactless payment acceptance technology uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the businesses' and customers' data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn't store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.

InfinitePay was founded in 2019 with the goal of transforming the way merchants handle money by using technology to create better and more accessible products and services. The enablement of Tap to Pay on iPhone marks the next chapter of this evolution. From now on, anyone will be able to accept contactless payments with just their iPhone.

"With Tap to Pay on iPhone, merchants can quickly start accepting contactless payments using only their iPhone, unlocking a great opportunity for people to create businesses of all sizes," said Luis Silva, founder and CEO of CloudWalk. "We are excited to enable this technology in Brazil for our InfinitePay users. Our goal is to democratize access to the world's most innovative payment services and provide merchants the ability to accept payments quickly, and the integration of Tap to Pay on iPhone is a significant step in that direction."

A survey conducted in July by the Datafolha Institute on behalf of Abecs, an association representing the electronic payment methods sector, reveals that 54% of Brazilian consumers usually make payments using contactless methods such as their card, mobile phone, watch, or other device, and the adoption is growing rapidly.

Tap to Pay on iPhone enables InfinitePay customers to use a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. Merchants will be able to unlock contactless payment acceptance through the InfinitePay iOS app on an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS. Merchants can simply download the InfinitePay app from the Apple App Store and sign up to start accepting contactless payments within minutes.

For more information on InfinitePay, please visit https://www.infinitepay.io/tap-to-pay

ABOUT CLOUDWALK

CloudWalk is a global financial services platform with a primary mission to revolutionize the way individuals and small to medium-sized businesses handle money. As the owner of the InfinitePay brand, the company has been operating since 2019 with blockchain-based products, including digital banking, loans, cashback cards, online sales, digital wallets, and payment terminals. It has more than 1 million customers across over 5,400 Brazilian municipalities. Since its founding, the company has raised $350 million, placing its estimated market value at $2.15 billion.

SOURCE CloudWalk

Also from this source

Brazilian Fintech CloudWalk Reports Revenue of $153.3 million and $13.2 million in Profits in H1 2023, Driven by Growth of its "Tap to Pay" Solution

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.