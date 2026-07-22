InfiniTrak Announces PioneerRx Integration to Deliver Streamlined DSCSA Compliance to Pharmacies

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniTrak the industry leading DSCSA provider is proud to announce the completed integration with PioneerRx, a RedSail Technologies company. This will deliver a fully integrated Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) solution to independent pharmacies. The integration will streamline DSCSA compliance requirements by utilizing existing PioneerRx workflows.

As DSCSA requirements evolve, independent pharmacies face increasing pressure to ensure drug traceability, maintain accurate records, and strengthen supply chain security. InfiniTrak's track-and-trace solutions bring end-to-end visibility across the supply chain, from manufacturing to pharmacy dispensing, to help pharmacies meet these requirements with confidence.

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Through the new integration, InfiniTrak's compliance capabilities are now available directly within PioneerRx. Pharmacies can verify authorized trading partners, manage EPCIS data, and maintain audit-ready records without leaving their pharmacy management system. At the same time, they can minimize supply chain disruptions and prevent medication misuse—thus improving patient care.

Melanie Christie, President of Pharmacy Systems at RedSail Technologies, expressed optimism about the integration's impact. "RedSail's mission has always been to provide independent pharmacies with technology that simplifies complex processes so they can focus on patient care. The completed InfiniTrak integration will allow pharmacies to meet DSCSA requirements without disrupting their regular workflow and spend more time serving patients."

InfiniTrak's Chief Executive Officer Alan Lancz, echoed enthusiasm about pharmacies' capabilities with the integration. "Both InfiniTrak and RedSail Technologies have been leaders in their industries for over a decade. This integration is great timing to get all PioneerRx users compliant, with no interruption from current workflow, before the November 27, 2026 deadline," Alan Lancz added.

Together, PioneerRx and InfiniTrak integration are transforming DSCSA compliance from a separate task to a seamless step in everyday pharmacy workflow. PioneerRx pharmacies can access the InfiniTrak integration for just $75 per month. To learn more about the integration and DSCSA, visit: https://infinitrak.us/pioneerrx/ or get started at: https://www.redsailtechnologies.com/dscsa

About InfiniTrak

InfiniTrak is a pioneer and industry leader in track-and-trace technology. Built specifically with the need of the end users in mind, the company offers intuitive, user-friendly solutions that automate operations and seamlessly integrate into existing pharmacy workflows. InfiniTrak simplifies the path to compliance by providing full DSCSA coverage for all current and upcoming FDA requirements. Along with its comprehensive compliance features, InfiniTrak seamlessly integrates with RedSail Technology solutions, including PrimeRx, BestRx, and now PioneerRx.

InfiniTrak is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. For more information about InfiniTrak visit: www.infinitrak.us.

About PioneerRx

PioneerRx, a RedSail Technologies company, is the most installed independent pharmacy software on the market. With unmatched customer support and continuous innovation, PioneerRx equips pharmacies to thrive in a clinical, patient-centered future. By implementing user-driven enhancements and anticipating industry trends, PioneerRx empowers pharmacies to improve patient outcomes and achieve long-term success. To learn more about PioneerRx, visit www.PioneerRx.com.

SOURCE InfiniTrak