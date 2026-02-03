Infinitus Launches Agentic AI Suite for Health Plan Member Services

New agentic AI suite handles inbound and outbound member calls, reduces costs, and improves engagement across the entire member journey

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infinitus Systems, Inc. , healthcare's leading agentic communications partner powering more than 100 million minutes of conversations, launched its new Agentic AI Member Services Suite to address the increased pressure on health plans to improve member satisfaction while managing rising administrative costs and growing call volumes. Health plans are already seeing stronger results from AI compared to human teams in certain functions. In one recent example, Infinitus voice AI agents outperformed human benchmarks by more than 18 percent.

Infinitus automates and personalizes the experience for member inbound and outbound calls – from onboarding to care navigation and adherence – with over 90% rating the voice AI call positively. The company's agentic AI is built for regulated health plan environments, operating within strict governance and compliance guardrails, protecting PHI, enforcing workflow-level controls, and ensuring every member interaction meets enterprise standards for safety, accuracy, and trust.

The suite drives three critical outcomes for health plans: reduces costs of serving members; improves member engagement and satisfaction through personalization; and helps drive better outcomes by proactively engaging with members, guiding them to next best actions for preventive care, scheduling appointments, and managing chronic conditions.

"Our Agentic AI Member Services Suite ushers in a new era for health plans, one where every member interaction becomes an opportunity to deliver personalized support and remove the barriers to care all people experience far too often," said Ankit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Infinitus. "Built on a foundation of clinical intelligence specific to health plan workflows, this agentic AI suite delivers the highest-quality member experience while enabling care teams to focus their expertise where it matters most, allowing health plans to transform member services from a cost center into a strategic differentiator."

In Medicare Advantage plans, 20% of beneficiaries with chronic and complex conditions drive 80% of total costs, and in commercial plans, nearly 90% of healthcare spending comes from just 20% of members. Infinitus' Agentic AI Member Services Suite solves this problem, giving these high-need populations personalized and uninterrupted support in navigating their care journeys, from understanding coverage for specialty medications to solving for care gaps and scheduling follow-up appointments.

The platform integrates seamlessly into existing systems so health plans can easily scale member services without additional staff or disruption of established operations. Its AI agents' natural speech patterns, tone, and timbre help foster a sense of trust with members.

Infinitus' Agentic AI Member Services Suite is focused on the following capabilities:

Member onboarding - AI agents proactively orient new members, introducing themselves as ongoing personal resources available 24/7 by voice or text. At the beginning of the member journey, they capture members' communication preferences; explain plan basics, access to care and prescriptions, key benefits, and next steps; conduct health risk assessments (HRAs), and more.

- AI agents proactively orient new members, introducing themselves as ongoing personal resources available 24/7 by voice or text. At the beginning of the member journey, they capture members' communication preferences; explain plan basics, access to care and prescriptions, key benefits, and next steps; conduct health risk assessments (HRAs), and more. Intelligent triage - replace legacy IVR on inbound member calls with agentic IVR that asks "how can I help you?" ensuring members seamlessly reach the help that they need.

- replace legacy IVR on inbound member calls with agentic IVR that asks "how can I help you?" ensuring members seamlessly reach the help that they need. Administrative self-service - AI agents field calls from members asking questions like "is this drug/procedure covered?" "is this doctor in network?" or "what's the status of my claim?" – containing these calls without requiring human intervention.

- AI agents field calls from members asking questions like "is this drug/procedure covered?" "is this doctor in network?" or "what's the status of my claim?" – containing these calls without requiring human intervention. Care navigation - AI agents continuously engage members, and remember them, proactively reaching out to close common care gaps (e.g., scheduling annual wellness exams or next best actions for managing chronic conditions), as well as supporting adherence and capturing experience data.

This news comes on the heels of Infinitus' next-generation clinical AI agents , new direct-to-patient solution suite , and recent partnerships with Outshift by Cisco and IBM , as well as its expanded relationship with Salesforce . The company is proud to be named to CB Insights Digital Health 50 , showcasing the most promising digital health companies in the world, and to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025 list, honoring the businesses shaping the industry.

About Infinitus

Infinitus is healthcare's leading agentic AI communications partner, enabling intelligent care that reduces patient anxiety, increases speed to treatment, and enables teams to scale impact without stretching resources. Infinitus' system combines industry-leading safety guardrails with the largest dynamic knowledge graph built on millions of real-world interactions. The company has raised over $100M from investors including Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, and Coatue. Infinitus was recently named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies and is a trusted solutions partner to 44% of Fortune 50 healthcare companies. Learn more at https://www.infinitus.ai/

SOURCE Infinitus Systems, Inc.