Infinity Drain Takes Architectural Drainage to New Heights with Elevator Drains

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains, launches a line of commercial elevator drains which prevent water from entering elevator shafts in the event of a fire and the sprinkler system is triggered.

Designed to keep the pathway clear for fire safety professionals, while evacuating water at 100 GPM, these new commercial drains are typically positioned in front of the elevator door or elevator bank and comply with SFFC Code, Section 511.1 for a 100 GPM flow rate.

Infinity Drain launches a line of commercial elevator drains which prevent water from entering elevator shafts in the event of a fire and the sprinkler system is triggered.

"We are very excited to debut our Elevator Drains as our next step in commercial architectural drainage," states Jonathan Brill, President of Infinity Drain. "Infinity Drain is part of the best architectural and construction work going on right now and adding elevator drains to our portfolio illustrates the vital role linear drains play – not only from an aesthetic standpoint, but also for accessibility and safety."

The new Elevator Drains are available in 36", 42" and 48" kits, two designer finishes, including Satin Stainless and Polished Stainless and have removable grates for accessible cleaning and maintenance.

Product Specifications:

316L stainless steel Wedge Wire grate

16 gauge, 304L stainless steel channel

4" centered outlet

Channel height: 3"

Channel width: 12"

Complies with SFFC Code, Section 511.1 for a 100 GPM flow rate

Meets ADA and heel-proof requirements

IAPMO tested and certified to a 100 GPM flow rate

Tamper resistant fasteners and mounting anchors options available

About Infinity Drain

For over a decade, Infinity Drain has established itself as a leader in design-centric architectural shower drains with a reputation of unsurpassed quality. From hand polishing decorative grates to custom fabrication – all at the exacting specifications of customers, Infinity Drain offers the broadest selection of decorative choices and installation options. Its award-winning designs and innovations, including the Site Sizable® linear drain, continue to shape barrier-free bathroom design. Infinity Drain is revolutionizing bathroom installation with its completely waterproof Stainless Steel Shower Base backed with an original owner lifetime guarantee. Infinity Drain products are proudly fabricated in Long Island, N.Y., U.S.A. For additional information, visit infinitydrain.com.

