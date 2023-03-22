Infinity Laboratories Announces Hiring of New Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Infinity Laboratories is proud to announce the hiring of Hank Nowak as our new Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. Mr. Nowak will be responsible for leading the sales and marketing strategy of the company, driving organic growth and ensuring commercial excellence.

With over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical services industry, Mr. Nowak brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the role. He has held a variety of senior-level Business Development and Marketing positions throughout his career, with organizations such as DSM, Patheon, Metabolon and CoreRx.

"We are thrilled to have Hank join our team at Infinity Laboratories," said Joe Troxell, CEO of Infinity Laboratories. "His extensive experience and proven track record of success in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our commercial operations. We are confident that he will help us achieve our ambitious growth goals and further strengthen our position as a leading provider of high-quality laboratory services."

Mr. Nowak is equally enthusiastic about joining the team at Infinity Laboratories. "I am excited to join Infinity Laboratories and be a part of a company that is dedicated to providing superior service and delivering exceptional value to its customers," said Nowak. "Further, I look forward to working with the talented and dedicated team at infinity, and contributing to the company's continued success and growth.

Mr. Nowak holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Fairfield University and graduate degrees in science and business management from Wesleyan University and the University of Hartford, respectively.

About Infinity Laboratories:

Infinity Laboratories is a leading provider of analytical testing services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to quality and customer service, Infinity Laboratories has established itself as a trusted partner to some of the world's leading life sciences companies.

