Infinium and Mo Industrial Park Announce Collaboration to Develop Commercial eFuels Project in Northern Norway

News provided by

Infinium

10 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and MO I RANA, Norway, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eFuels provider Infinium and Mo Industrial Park (Mo Industripark AS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop Norway's first advanced eFuels production facility in Mo i Rana, Norway. Infinium eFuels are made using waste carbon dioxide (CO2) and renewable energy-derived green hydrogen and can help decarbonize hard to abate sectors including aviation and maritime shipping. Mo i Rana has committed land for the eFuels project and renewable power required to produce green hydrogen as a feedstock for the Infinium process.

Mo Industrial Park is the leading industrial development zone in Northern Norway. One hundred and ten businesses occupy the park, ranging from recycled steel product manufacturers to industrial laboratories. In total, around 2,900 people work within the companies in the industry park, which is known for its ambitious goals relating to climate, sustainability, and the circular economy.

Infinium has previously announced eFuels projects in South Texas and West Texas in the United States, with offtake commitments from Amazon and American Airlines respectively, and in Dunkirk, France in partnership with Engie. The new Norwegian project will have the capacity to produce an initial 2,000 barrels per day (BPD) of eFuels including eSAF, eDiesel and eNaphtha with the capacity to expand. Infinium has more than a dozen projects in development globally.

"The industry in Mo Industrial Park provides ample access to the CO2 we use as a feedstock in our proprietary production process and its leaders have a very clear vision and a well-developed and sophisticated plan for achieving emissions reductions," said Robert Schuetzle, CEO at Infinium. "The synergies of our partnership will allow Mo i Rana to play a leading and decisive role in advancing the development of eFuels in Europe."

"Carbon capture, utilization and storage will provide solutions for strengthening our existing industry as well as offer competitive advantages for new industrial projects. We see eFuels as valuable and innovative solutions to reduce the overall CO2 impact of the park while also helping reduce transport emissions in sectors that are particularly challenged," said Arve Ulriksen, CEO of Mo Industrial Park. "Infinium, as a world leader with commercial eFuels projects well underway and an impressive track record of forging commercial partnerships, was the obvious partner for us. We look forward to leading the development of the eFuels industry in Norway and supporting Europe's efforts to achieve net zero."

About Infinium
Infinium is an electrofuels provider on a mission to decarbonize the world. Electrofuels are a new class of synthetic fuels made using renewable power and waste carbon dioxide, not petroleum or resources needed to produce food. Infinium electrofuels can be dropped into existing trucks, planes, and ships, significantly reducing harmful carbon dioxide emissions compared to fossil-based fuels. In addition to helping the transport industry meet carbon reduction goals, Infinium electrofuels are a lower carbon alternative for chemical processing, including plastics production. Learn why Amazon and other leading cleantech investors have chosen Infinium at www.infiniumco.com.

About Mo Industrial Park

Mo Industripark AS (MIP AS) is the property and infrastructure company in the industrial park. The main tasks for Mo Industripark AS is to manage, develop and carry out operation of properties, infrastructure, facilities and equipment in the industrial park and adapt for new establishments and market the industrial park as an establishment location. The MIP Sustainability program support the ambition to be a world class green industrial park through reduction of emissions, energy efficiency and circular economy. More information at www.mip.no/en/

SOURCE Infinium

Also from this source

Infinium Wins Energy Transition Technology of the Year at S&P Global Commodity Insights' 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Award

Infinium Wins Energy Transition Technology of the Year at S&P Global Commodity Insights' 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Award

Infinium, a leading electrofuels (eFuels) provider, was named Energy Transition Technology of the Year at the 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.