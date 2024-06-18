Infinium Spirits Achieves Top Honors at MLSA Competition with Templeton FORTITUDE Bourbon and Midnight Rye

TEMPLETON, Iowa, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Templeton Distillery is proud to announce its exceptional achievements at the prestigious 2024 MLSA Global Spirits Competition. Templeton Midnight Rye and Templeton FORTITUDE Bourbon have both been recognized with high honors, highlighting the brand's commitment to quality and excellence.

Templeton Midnight Rye scored an impressive 95 points and was awarded a TRIPLE GOLD® Medal, a widely coveted accolade that awards a spirit with unparalleled taste and quality. This accolade places Templeton Midnight Rye among the finest in the industry.

Templeton Midnight Rye Templeton FORTITUDE Bourbon

Templeton FORTITUDE Bourbon was honored with a 93-point score and a Gold Medal for exceptional taste and high recommendation, further cementing Templeton Distillery's reputation for producing top-tier distilled spirits with a distinctly superior tasting experience. Notably, Templeton FORTITUDE Bourbon is the first distilled liquid from the distillery, marking a significant milestone in its storied history.

"To have our maiden distillate from Templeton Distillery, Templeton FORTITUDE Bourbon, achieve a Gold Medal from MSLA is a monumental achievement for our entire team, especially considering we just debuted the product this year," said Shane Fitzharris, Senior Vice President - Commercial at Infinium Spirits. "We were further blown away to find out that Templeton Midnight Rye was awarded a TRIPLE® GOLD Medal. We are grateful for Templeton to receive incredible accolades like these and will continue to innovate and craft exceptional whiskey."

The MLSA Competition is a world spirits competition that takes place on a global and international scale. These awards underscore Templeton Distillery's position as a leading producer in the spirits industry and unwavering passion for creating premium, high-quality rye and bourbon.

About Templeton

With over 100 years of history in Templeton, Iowa, our story is built on the shared experiences of our community. The roots of Templeton Distillery can be traced back along family lines to the bootleggers of Prohibition. This passionate and entrepreneurial mindset still holds true to this day, where residents of our hometown unite together under a shared rallying cry of "A Strong Community Spirit." In a dynamic new era, Templeton is evolving from an independent bottler to a distiller, harnessing both its own distillate and curated stocks of sourced whiskey to pioneer its latest innovations. As its own distillate stocks grow and mature and an inventory of sourced whiskey exists, these distinct realms will continue to intersect throughout future releases. Learn more about Templeton Distillery by visiting www.templetondistillery.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @TempletonDistillery or Twitter at @TempletonDist.

About Infinium Spirits

Established in 2005 and based out of San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits is a family-owned global premium spirits supplier. Infinium specializes in building a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands, including Templeton Rye; Seagram's Vodka; Corralejo Tequila; Zaya Rum; Torres Brandy; Tears of Llorona Tequila; Los Arango Tequila; Magdala Orange Liqueur; Rives Gin; Perro San Juan Mezcal and El Gobernador Pisco. For more information, visit www.infiniumspirits.com .

