Infinix Announces Full Integration of DeepSeek-R1, Elevating AI Experiences with the New NOTE Series

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, a trendy tech brand for young consumers, has officially announced the full integration of DeepSeek-R1 across its devices, enabling Infinix smartphones running XOS 14.5 and above to access its capabilities through an upgrade. The upcoming NOTE series, set for release in March, will also feature DeepSeek-R1, ushering in a new era of AI-powered innovation.

Infinix AI Phone. Stay Tuned.

By incorporating DeepSeek AI technology into smart devices, Infinix aims to deliver a more intelligent and efficient experience in information retrieval and processing. DeepSeek-R1 has been seamlessly integrated with the Folax assistant, allowing users to access advanced AI capabilities through voice or text simply by enabling the DeepSeek-R1 Deep Thinking Mode within the Folax assistant interface.

Committed to the brand mission of "User First" and "Empowering the Global Young Generation," Infinix continues to enhance AI capabilities and embrace emerging opportunities in the evolving AI landscape. The arrival of 2025 signals the transition from the Gen Alpha era to the Gen Beta era, accelerating AI-driven advancements. Under the "Infinix AI∞ Beta plan" Infinix is set to host its first-ever vertical-format AI Spring Launch Event in late March. Centered around Infinix AI∞ Lab, the event will introduce a comprehensive AI ecosystem spanning gaming, daily life, AI smartphones, and AIoT devices—bringing intelligent solutions to a wider audience. Stay tuned for more updates.

About Infinix:

Established in 2013, Infinix is a cutting-edge technology brand tailored for the youth. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance, Infinix strives to provide consumers with a superior mobile intelligent experience. In addition to smartphones, Infinix has expanded its product range to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, Tablets, smart TVs and more. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, spanning Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627961/Infinix_AI_Phone_Stay_Tuned.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg