Infinix Fuels the Esports Dreams of Young Gamers as the Official Gaming Phone for the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship

With cutting-edge technology and exciting events, Infinix is inspiring the rise of future champions on the road to the $3M London finals.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix, the trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, is thrilled to announce its partnership with PUBG MOBILE as the Official Gaming Phone for the 2024 year-end finals: the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (2024 PMGC). Under the inspiring theme 'Standing as One,' Infinix is empowering gamers, teams, and fans to channel their passion and dedication, elevating the esports experience to new heights.

2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Infinix GT 20 Pro Official Gaming Phone of 2024 PMGC Nigeria PUBG MOBILE CAMPUS Championship （PMCC） Winners

The 2024 PMGC will feature 48 qualified teams competing in a closed offline event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from October 31st to November 24th. The Grand Finals will unfold in London, United Kingdom, from December 6–8, where 15 top teams from the League Stage will compete alongside the host country's representative. With an impressive total prize pool of $3,000,000 USD, this championship promises to showcase the pinnacle of esports talent.

Tony Zhao, General Manager at Infinix, remarked, "Our ongoing partnership with PUBG MOBILE exemplifies our unwavering commitment to fostering the esports community. This year alone, we have proudly sponsored a multitude of prestigious competitions, including the PUBG MOBILE Super League and the PUBG MOBILE World Cup (PMWC). These initiatives not only underscore our dedication to advancing gaming technologies but also enhance the overall experience for gamers worldwide. We are excited to support a platform that empowers talent, fuels passion, and unites players across the globe."

At the heart of this sponsorship is the Infinix GT 20 Pro, 2024 PMGC Official Gaming Phone, a flagship gaming smartphone designed for esports enthusiasts and multimedia consumers. It boasts a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation and gameplay. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, the GT 20 Pro excels in multitasking and intensive gaming, featuring an Esports mode to minimize distractions and a cooling fan accessory to ensure optimal performance during extended gaming sessions.

Infinix Unites Esports Fans: Celebrating Champions at 2024 PMGC in London

The culmination of 2024 PMGC will take place in London, where Infinix will celebrate the best of esports by bringing exceptional teams to witness the once-in-a-lifetime final showdown. One of the standout events of this journey is the rise of the Unity Titans, originally known as the #WOOOWSquad.

The Unity Titans emerged from humble beginnings, driven by a shared passion for gaming and navigating the challenges of balancing academic responsibilities with limited resources. Their turning point came with the launch of the 2024 PMCC Nigeria, presented by Infinix, which provided them a national platform to showcase their skills.

Their hard-fought victory in this tournament solidified their status as champions and marked their transformation into a team that embodies the values of unity, strength, and ambition, inspiring students across Nigeria to pursue their aspirations. The Unity Titans' story exemplifies the transformative power of esports education and technology, where passion meets opportunity, enabling players to achieve greatness.

As the Unity Titans embark on their all-expenses-paid trip to London, they will have the opportunity to meet their idols at 2024 PMGC, symbolizing the power of perseverance and the belief that greatness is achievable, regardless of one's starting point.

For fans unable to attend the live event, Infinix is excited to host watch parties across the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Egypt, Morocco, Pakistan, Indonesia, Thailand and Nigeria allowing PUBG MOBILE enthusiasts everywhere to join in the excitement and celebrate this monumental event.

Introducing Infinix MVP Awards and 2024 PMGC Awards

To honor the spirit of competition at 2024 PMGC, Infinix is launching the MVP Awards and 2024 PMGC Awards. The MVP for the 2024 PMGC will be selected directly by PUBG MOBILE! based on players' match performance in PUBG MOBILE, with the chance to secure an all-expenses-paid trip to London for the grand finale.

Through its support of 2024 PMGC, Infinix is not only elevating the gaming experience but also inspiring future champions. The journey of the Unity Titans—from humble beginnings to national icons—serves as a testament to what can be achieved through passion, teamwork, and unwavering determination.

With Infinix's innovative technology and support for esports education, players have the opportunity to unlock their full potential and turn their gaming dreams into careers. With Infinix, the message is clear: anyone can achieve their dreams supports by Infinix, and their journey starts today.

Conclusion

Infinix's partnership with PUBG MOBILE represents a significant step forward in the evolution of esports, demonstrating a commitment to not only celebrate top-tier gaming talent but also to empower a new generation of players. The 2024 PMGC promises to be an unforgettable event, uniting the gaming community in a shared experience of competition, camaraderie, and celebration. As we look forward to the grand finale in London, Infinix invites all gamers to join this journey, proving that through passion and perseverance, greatness is within reach.

About Infinix

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries and regions, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/.

About PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569180/2024_PUBG_MOBILE_Global_Championship.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569181/Infinix_GT_20_Pro_Official_Gaming_Phone_2024_PMGC.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569182/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316423/Infinix_Logo.jpg