Infinix Launches Global "Night Safari" Contest Showcasing NOTE 60 SERIES' Authentic Night Photography

Join #NightSafariWithNOTE60Series now to capture real night scenes for a chance to win NOTE 60 Pro

HONG KONG, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infinix officially kicks off the global #NightSafariWithNOTE60Series contest, inviting mobile photography enthusiasts worldwide to explore the beauty of the night through their lenses and capture authentic nighttime moments using the new NOTE 60 SERIES.

#NightSafariWithNOTE60Series contest Five key upgrades in NOTE 60 SERIES Night Master Imaging

Running from April 16 to May 15, 2026, participants worldwide can capture and share their best nighttime photos and videos, from lively night markets to midnight wildlife and glowing urban nightscapes, for a chance to win prizes including the flagship NOTE 60 Pro smartphone, along with exciting additional rewards.

Night Master Imaging: The Core of Balanced Night Photography

As mobile photography continues to evolve, users increasingly seek authentic, true-to-life visuals rather than overly processed night shots that compromise natural ambiance and fine details. To meet this growing demand, Infinix's NOTE 60 SERIES centers its Master Imaging system on balanced, genuine night capture, delivering natural low-light performance through seamless hardware-software integration.

As a standout example of Infinix's premium focus, NOTE 60 Pro features five core technical upgrades, starting with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset for advanced overall imaging performance. To support realistic visual fidelity, a large f/1.59 aperture enables superior light capture alongside a dual native ISO sensor's effective noise control, while a custom Night Vision Color Filter further ensures accurate color under mixed lighting. Complementing the hardware, the XDR Imaging Pipeline deftly balances highlights and shadows. Leveraging these technologies, NOTE 60 Pro achieves masterful light rendering, color accuracy, and depth perception in nighttime scenes.

#NightSafariWithNOTE60Series Global Initiative: How It Works

Submissions open April 16, 2026 on Instagram, with the entry period ending on May 15. Winners will be announced in late May.

To participate, users can follow Infinix's official global social media accounts and submit original night photos or videos taken with NOTE 60 SERIES on Instagram using the hashtag #NightSafariWithNOTE60Series.

NOTE 60 SERIES brings approachable, coordinated night imaging to daily users. By building a global community for mobile photography lovers, Infinix bridges professional-grade imaging and public creativity, inspiring users worldwide to capture the real charm of nighttime scenes.

For more details and contest rules, please follow @infinixglobal on Instagram.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

SOURCE Infinix Mobility