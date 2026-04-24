Infinix Launches GT 50 Pro: The Ultimate Hardcore Gaming Flagship with Industry-First Cooling and Control

Driven by a breakthrough thermal engine, the Infinix GT 50 Pro harmonizes physical precision, flagship hardware, and software intelligence to transform a mobile device into a powerhouse for next-generation gaming experience.

HONG KONG, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today officially unveils the GT 50 Pro, the gaming powerhouse serving as the centerpiece of the constantly expanding hardware ecosystem known as the New GT Ecosystem. More than an incremental update, the GT 50 Pro marks a strategic evolution by synchronizing the three core dimensions of Physical Refinement, Thermal Sovereignty and Intelligent Optimization. This approach eliminates the common friction between hardware and real-world performance, helping dedicated gamers showcase their skill by overcoming the inherent limitations of the smartphone form factor.

Speed Speed Infinix Global Brand Ambassador: YUNA Infinix GT 50 Pro Liquid Flow Hyper Performance

Showcasing both its physical and visual sophistication, the GT 50 Pro introduces the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, a specialized thermal engine carefully designed to solve the persistent pain point of overheating. With powerful heat dissipation and active circulation ensuring stability, the GT 50 Pro forms the definitive gateway to Infinix's connected New GT Ecosystem and its refined accessories and AIoT peripherals. This comprehensive package delivers a seamless competitive gaming sanctuary — a refuge from distraction where performance and responsiveness lead to victory — for the hardcore gaming community.

"The GT 50 Pro represents the synergy of Infinix's next-generation cooling architecture and carefully engineered software," shared Weiqi Nie, Infinix Product Director of Infinix. "We are proud to drive the transformation of previous-generation mobile device experiences toward a unified, competitive gaming platform in the New GT Ecosystem that moves beyond the typical smartphone and offers enthusiasts a powerfully interactive ecosystem."

The Three Pillars of GT 50 Pro Dominance

It's not enough for a modern smartphone to merely be good. To truly stand out from the field, Infinix's gaming flagship leverages intentional design decisions and a user-forward experience, with its crosshairs on premium gaming performance and real competitive advantage. The GT 50 Pro upgrades players' skills with multifunctional, high-precision interactivity — that's where the heart of the New GT Ecosystem pushes boundaries with three integral approaches.

Physical Refinement: Tactile Precision and a Hypercar Aesthetic

The GT 50 Pro redefines mobile ergonomics by merging the first-ever Open-Cut Pressure-Sense GT Trigger with a refined hypercar aesthetic in a combination of tactile control and functional engineering. To bridge the gap between mobile and console-grade control, the GT 50 Pro employs the GT Trigger system: a pair of dual-pressure mechanical triggers with a combination of functionality unlike anything the industry has seen yet. Engineered specifically to support advanced tactics including complex "claw grip" maneuvers, they enable the tactile precision needed in high-stakes play.

The Pressure-Sense GT Trigger's diverse functionality plays a huge role solidifying the GT 50 Pro as the definitive physical interface of a hardcore gaming sanctuary. At its core, dual-stage pressure-sensing technology allows for light press, heavy press, and sliding inputs that bring intricate in-game actions to players' fingertips. Complementing this versatility, up to 4 adjustable mapping points per trigger and 10 pressure levels make it easy to personalize control for decreased reaction time. Furthermore, with latency held below 20ms and a rugged construction that withstands over 3 million presses, the device ensures consistent responsiveness throughout its long lifespan. Ultimately, this combination of performance-forward features significantly improves aiming, skill activation, and weapon switching during gameplay of today's most popular titles.

GT Trigger's instant convenience isn't limited to just performing complex combos — it also serves as a sophisticated universal command center. By sliding both buttons inward during gameplay, users can instantly take a screenshot or screen recording, access Select & Search, initiate a memory cleanup, or enter Off-screen Gaming mode. This same dual inward slide motion can also summon the Folax AI assistant, providing instant access to a wealth of knowledge and actions via natural language input. Furthermore, functionality extends even further beyond games, with GT Trigger shortcut support for quick-launching apps, controlling video playback, customizing lighting effects, and more. The versatile control scheme is deeply integrated with many of today's most-used features: for instance, within the camera app, single-tap and long-press actions can take regular or burst photos or begin video recording, and the lower-right trigger allows for easy sliding zoom. As a complete package, GT Trigger's expansive feature set has never been approached by any device until the GT 50 Pro.

Inspired by the pursuit of speed and skill, the GT 50 Pro's design reimagines mobile aesthetics through the lens of hypercar engineering. By embracing this high-speed, high-precision ethos, the device seamlessly integrates advanced ergonomics and instantly recognizable expression with aerodynamic principles into its bold new form. Central to this design is the transparent Pipeline Window Display, which provides a real-time window as liquid coolant flows through the system, emphasizing the power of true heat dissipation. Combined with the visible flowing action, the GT 50 Pro's clean lines, aerodynamic details, and sophisticated kevlar-inspired finish exude an evolved, competitive aesthetic. Sleeker and more refined than its predecessor, the GT 50 Pro pushes mobile design into the next generation.

Complementing the unique Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier color schemes is Mechanical Light Waves—a dynamic RGB array designed for a professional esports identity. Four crosshair LED strips accentuate the visible liquid cooling window, creating a high-recognition aesthetic that celebrates raw technical power. With 14 lighting scenarios and 8 customizable colors, this system delivers a futuristic, cohesive visual experience for both gaming and daily use.

Thermal Sovereignty: Next-Generation Cooling Hardware

Hardcore gamers understand a fundamental truth: heat is the enemy of performance. To combat this, the GT 50 Pro introduces a paradigm shift in thermal management. At its core is the industry-first 100% coverage of core heat sources by micro-pump liquid cooling that maintains a direct link between the most thermally intensive components and the liquid cooling network. By thoroughly drawing heat away from the most thermally intensive areas, this system ensures unwavering stability. This also is the industry's largest micro-pump liquid cooling, boasting a massive 6437mm² diaphragm area for superior heat dissipation and rapid thermal conduction. This expansive surface is connected via precision channels, etched with micron-level laser accuracy to optimize flow. Within this network, specially formulated coolant is circulated at a rate of 6.5ml per minute by a pioneering piezoelectric-driven ceramic heat pump, the first of its kind in the industry. The result: maintains high performance under heavy load and ensures a consistently high frame rate even during extended, high-intensity competitive gaming sessions. And because gamers demand the best and always push for the next level, that's just the start of the GT 50 Pro performance story.

Building upon this internal foundation, Infinix's GT Magcharge Cooler 2.0 takes thermal sovereignty to yet another level and makes the New GT Ecosystem greater than the sum of its parts. Exclusively when used with the GT 50 Pro, the multifunctional cooler offers the industry's first wireless bypass charging, by routing power directly to the computing chipset instead of the battery, it significantly extends battery lifespan while simultaneously lowering device temperatures during peak performance. By avoiding an unnecessary step to convert energy, this heads off excess heat at the source and promotes sustained efficiency and performance without throttling. And as the cooler directly feeds the most resource-intensive components, it also actively refrigerates them. Featuring 12 watts of active thermoelectric refrigeration supported by a dynamic, GT Magcharge Cooler 2.0 unlocks an additional layer of potential for pushing the GT 50 Pro's powerful hardware to its absolute limit.

Intelligent Optimization: Focused Software and Game-Changing AI Tools

Superior cooling lays the perfect foundation for the GT 50 Pro's gaming intelligence suite to shine. From Hardcore Esports Mode and Native 144FPS¹ fluidity to the suite of AI² enhancements in XOS 16, every feature is intelligently optimized to deliver a sustained, console-like competitive experience for hardcore gamers.

In addition, Infinix's ongoing collaboration with global game publishers through the GT Gaming Co-Lab further elevates the entire software ecosystem. This partnership has enabled breakthroughs such as the AI Frame Rescue Engine and Game Thermal Control Engine, which help minimize frame drops and maintain smooth performance even under high frame rates.

Moving beyond surface-level gaming features, Hardcore Esports Mode initiates a deep-level transformation of the GT 50 Pro's identity. With a single tap, it optimizes the device into a high-performance gaming powerhouse for elite-level play. It applies a complete UI overhaul, bold gaming wallpapers and animations, and automatic blocking of system gestures and notifications to help players focus on high-intensity gaming sessions that demand full attention.

Further elevating the competitive experience is the Native 144FPS¹ technology, a breakthrough that delivers ultra-smooth fluidity in major esports titles. The GT 50 Pro's Native 144FPS¹ certification promises ultra-smooth performance in six major esports titles, including Call of Duty: Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Free Fire, and more. The resulting high frame rates and enhanced response time grant diehard gamers a definitive visual advantage in the ever-changing landscape of battle, allowing players to see faster, move faster, and strike with total confidence.

Building from Infinix's long-standing experience on gaming's cutting edge, Native 144FPS provides real competitive advantage and doesn't rely on novel tricks to increase apparent smoothness. With refined, verified high-frame rate output on the hardware level, the GT 50 Pro supports ranked, competitive play including leading official tournaments. Even casual gamers will notice the benefits of smooth, immersive play — as anyone who has transitioned from 60FPS or 90FPS gaming to 144FPS will testify — and the leveled-up responsive puts serious players in a position to succeed in the most heated combat situations.

The GT 50 Pro advances mobile gaming through a deeply integrated intelligent system. At the heart of this is XOS 16 and its suite of AI² features empower players with machine-like consistency and seemingly superhuman dexterity. During critical moments, AI Smart Trigger can automate complex macros in intense scenarios and execute preset actions like auto-reloading or performing combo moves. These AI tools don't stop at challenging gameplay. It provides a host of AI-supported tools that enhance users' experience and capabilities from every angle. Real-time vocal strategy cues like shrinking battle zone alerts come courtesy of AI Voice Prompt, while AI ZoneTouch Master dynamically identifies on-screen controls and optimizes touch response for ultra-low latency and pinpoint precision. And when in-game chat heats up, AI Magic Voice Changer protects privacy and boosts team engagement by offering 25 distinct voice tones with customizable fine-tuning. Even Infinix's Folax 5.0 AI assistant gets in on the game with Instant Trigger Access, opening up a wealth of gaming knowledge — without leaving a session — when players slide inward on both shoulder keys.

Through it all, Infinix equips the GT 50 Pro with the longevity needed for continued excellence. A promise of 3 years of OS version updates and 5 years of security patches keeps performance, compatibility, and features on the cutting edge, and digital safety at the forefront.

A Foundation of Uncompromised Power and Sensory Immersion

Nothing puts mobile hardware to the test like fast-paced gaming, and Infinix's new powerhouse offers sustained high performance befitting a flagship at every turn. At its core is the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate, built on an advanced 4nm all-big-core architecture. It debuts the MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC), a cutting-edge GPU frame interpolation technology that delivers significantly smoother gameplay without compromising visual fidelity. Running at up to 3.25GHz, the chipset achieves an AnTuTu score of over 2,224,634³, marking a 26.45%³ increase over the GT 30 Pro, ensuring powerful and consistent performance across the most demanding games and applications.

To sustain the demands of elite-level gaming, the GT 50 Pro is anchored by a high-density battery up to 6500mAh⁴ that ensures uninterrupted performance. This massive energy reservoir is supported by a versatile dual-charging suite, featuring 45W wired and 30W wireless charging capabilities to power the device directly and avoid excess battery degradation. To keep smaller accessories like earbuds ready for action, wired reverse charging provides up to 10W of power.

Staying competitive in lobbies full of experienced players also demands uncompromising connectivity, as even a few milliseconds of latency can dictate the outcome of a match. To address this, the GT 50 Pro's in-house-developed N1 network management chip ensures a 60%³ stronger signal for low ping times and lag-free operation.

Going Beyond Gaming with an Immersive Multimedia Experience

To maintain a competitive sanctuary during extended sessions, visual comfort and acoustic depth reign supreme. Outside of gaming, AI imaging brings exquisite clarity to the real world with the tap of a shutter button. With its latest release, Infinix has engineered a comprehensive collection of multimedia technologies designed to satisfy a huge range of uses.

Bright, Bold, Ultra-Clear Display Technology

True immersion is achieved when elite performance meets advanced display technology. The GT 50 Pro's 1.5K ultra-clear display produces flagship-grade visuals across a formidable area, measuring 6.78 inches for wide, crisp views of every battle royale map and movie scene. To maintain total visibility and bold colors in any environment, the GT 50 Pro boasts an impressive 4500-nit peak brightness and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Elite-level competition often demands extended sessions that stretch deep into the night, the GT 50 Pro is engineered to prioritize long-term visual comfort. Even during long sessions in challenging lighting conditions, the GT 50 Pro remains easy on the eyes thanks to 2304Hz PWM dimming, with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification promising minimal strain. And if you're gaming on the go or just especially locked into a film, Motion Sickness Relief Display detects and compensates for real-world motion, encouraging comfort and focus in otherwise distracting scenarios.

To ensure a display free from scratches and structural damage, the GT 50 Pro features a premium layer of Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, protecting the bright, high-contrast screen from the bumps and bruises of everyday life. Underneath it, the display panel offers five flexible refresh rates from 30Hz to 144Hz⁵, balancing smooth visuals and battery efficiency. This gives apps and games the headroom to render at high frame rates, and conserves power when everyday usage doesn't call for all-out performance.

All-Scene, Directional Dolby Atmos Audio

As game sound design, movie tracking, and music composition continue to advance, basic stereo sound doesn't always cut it. Expanding the GT 50 Pro's multi-sensory capability is support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio, a powerful, object-based 3D sound processing feature that puts listeners in the middle of the action. Whether using headphones or the powerful onboard speakers, Dolby Atmos enables realistic sound effects with tangible directional origins in supported titles like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. It's a stepping stone to the kind of smart competitive advantage hardcore gamers demand of a flagship platform. The GT 50 Pro incorporates this refined dimensional audio technology via selectable Smart, Movie, Gaming⁶, and Music modes that tailor output to perfectly complement engaging media of all types.

Streamlined AI RAW Photography

In an era defined by instant visual storytelling, the GT 50 Pro delivers a high-performance imaging suite engineered to capture the world with fidelity. The GT 50 Pro imaging suite begins with a 50MP main sensor featuring OIS and EIS for rock-solid stability and blur-free everyday photos. Its 8MP ultra-wide lens is perfect for expansive landscapes, and crystal-clear streaming and selfies come easy thanks to a 13MP front camera.

Beneath it all, Infinix's AI RAW algorithm makes it simple to snap great photos. The refined signal processing technology delivers true-to-life color accuracy and professional-grade clarity, making every shot worth taking and every memory worth saving. Infinix's AI Studio and Live Photo mode help take memorable scenes to the next level, streamlining the touch-up process and capturing the subtle movements and candid moments that can make mobile photography so magical.

The New GT Ecosystem: Infinix's Expanding Gaming Universe

Streamlined cross-device interaction helps gamers get the most out of any content — imagine the GT 50 Pro as a star, the New GT Ecosystem as the planets orbiting it. Infinix's upcoming accessories share more with its gaming flagship smartphone than just striking design. They actively enhance gameplay and make it easier to stay more immersed for longer.

The GTBUDS 5 leverage Dolby Atmos to enable the spatial awareness needed for responsive, aware gameplay where an opponent's footsteps give away their close cover. Furthermore, sub-50ms latency, a 360° panoramic soundstage, and 50dB hybrid active noise cancellation enhance the GT 50 Pro gaming sanctuary with realistic audio while helping maintain focus during tough fights. To get the absolute most out of every game, the GTWATCH 5 Pro serves as a convenient secondary screen, preventing unexpected notifications from interrupting gameplay. Beyond the screen, it features an advanced independent GNSS positioning chip with professional-grade sports algorithms. By integrating AI-driven health & fitness analytics, automatic workout detection, and bluetooth heart-rate broadcasting, it bridges the gap between peak physical condition and elite gaming performance. And stay tuned for the groundbreaking GT Game Controller, which significantly improves ergonomics and works in tandem with the phone's internal vibration motor to provide more detailed and powerful haptic feedback.

Pricing and Availability

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available in Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier. Users can choose between 256GB and 512GB storage configurations, with every model receiving 12GB of RAM plus up to 12GB of toggleable RAM expansion.

*Price and availability vary between markets and sales channels. Please refer to the Infinix Official website for product availability and detailed regional sales information.

Disclaimer

¹ Native 144FPS supported games may vary by region.

² The availability of AI features varies by country and region. Some functions may not be supported in certain markets.

³ Data is obtained from Infinix Labs. Actual performance may vary due to differences in test environment and usage conditions.

⁴ The GT 50 Pro is available in 6500mAh and 6150mAh battery variants, depending on market and region.

⁵ 30Hz refresh rate is supported only in Always-On Display (AOD) mode and is not selectable in the system settings (available options: 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz).

⁶ 28 games currently support Dolby Atmos dimensional audio, with the most popular receiving professional tuning.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more — building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

SOURCE Infinix Mobility