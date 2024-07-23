Infinix to Unveil World's First 108MP AI-Powered Advanced Deep Learning Algorithm on Samsung ISOCELL Sensor Technology

Addressing the limitations of traditional image enhancement techniques, the AIADLA leverages Samsung ISOCELL's sophisticated deep learning algorithms to optimize noise reduction and detail reproduction. Even in challenging long-range shooting environments, the resulting images exhibit exceptional sharpness, vibrant colors, and unparalleled clarity.

"The partnership between Infinix and Samsung's System LSI Business will redefine the mobile photography experience," said Weiqi Nie, Head of Product at Infinix. "By harnessing the power of AI and deep learning, we are empowering users to capture stunning, professional-grade images with the convenience of their smartphones."

AIADLA Technology Revolutionizes Mobile Photography, Empowering Casual Users

The AIADLA technology democratizes the art of photography, making it accessible to casual users. Through advanced image processing capabilities, the algorithm enables users to capture detailed, high-resolution images even when using the main mobile camera from a distance. Users can then freely crop and adjust the framing without compromising image quality.

Notably, the AIADLA enhances the overall user experience by reducing noise and distortion in low-light conditions. This expansion of photographic capabilities allows users to capture breathtaking images at any time or setting, further blurring the lines between professional and mobile photography.

"Our collaboration with Infinix has enabled the development of AI-Powered Advanced Deep Learning Algorithm, leveraging our sophisticated ISCOELL deep learning algorithms," said Seongwook Song, Master, System LSI Sensor Architecture Team at Samsung Electronics. "Together, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in mobile imaging technology, empowering users to create content with unparalleled quality and visual impact."

The AIADLA achieves its remarkable results by leveraging a pre-trained database of images for AI-powered calibration during the software mosaic rearrangement process. This innovative approach, which builds upon Samsung's industry-leading ISOCELL image sensor hardware remosaic technology, enables the algorithm to intelligently adapt to different scenes, delivering optimal image quality in a wide range of conditions.

ISOCELL's sensor-specific modeling and training to provide the superior user experience is represented by the development of the AI-Powered Advanced Deep Learning Algorithm. This pioneering AI innovation empowers users to capture exceptional, high-resolution images with uncompromising clarity and detail, redefining the future of mobile photography, and will be integrated into upcoming Infinix smartphone models scheduled to be released soon.

About Infinix: Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand designed for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Samsung's ISCEOLL technology: In 2013, Samsung introduced its advanced pixel technology for CMOS image sensors, ISOCELL, which enables DSLR-level photography experiences with excellent color and brightness, fast auto-focus and diverse dual-camera solutions on today's mobile devices. Samsung's ISOCELL technology forms a physical barrier between neighboring pixels to isolate them individually. This allows more light to be absorbed into the pixels correctly, resulting in sharper and richer picture quality.

