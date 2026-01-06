Infinix Unveils A Joyful Tech Era with Always-On Satellite Communication and Game-Ready Cooling at CES 2026

Satellite Communication with Roaming Convenience beyond Borders

Infinix is introducing satellite communication to a consumer-grade smartphone in an unprecedented way, marking another major move in pushing the boundaries of network versatility. With projected coverage of nearly two-thirds of the Earth's surface, Infinix vastly expands satellite connectivity compared with existing offerings. Technically, Infinix Satellite Communication supports 4kbps transmission, enabling industry-leading dual-way, high-definition voice calls and short message service. Built on a unified communication system, this ultra-convenient configuration requires no additional registration and seamlessly switches between mobile roaming and satellite connectivity. The system supports both Speaker Mode and Bluetooth headset calling, ensuring clear voice pickup even in windy conditions and keeping users connected in remote areas or unexpected signal dead zones.

With the NOTE 60 Series slated to be the first model featuring this solution, Infinix is vigorously driving a unified, Space-Air-Ground All-scenario Integrated Network. Democratizing the new technology to connect everything, everywhere, Infinix aims to lay a foundation for bleeding-edge technologies such as 6G networks, and immersive experiences like AR or real-time environmental AI.

Active Cooling Technology Driving Joyful Gaming Performance

Infinix engineers have been hard at work developing the unique HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, one of the smartphone world's most advanced liquid cooling solutions. At the center of this effort is the industry's first Dual-Piezoelectric-Ceramic Single-Pump Technology. Using electric current to drive high-frequency deformation of piezoelectric ceramics, the system drives fluorinated liquid at a high-speed flow rate of up to 6.5 ml/min—doubling the speed of conventional active liquid cooling systems. The liquid cooling channels are engineered to achieve 100% coverage of the mainboard's core heat sources for unprecedented cooling precision and efficiency.

To further amplify this cooling power, Infinix introduces the world's first piezoelectric fan technology designed for smartphones. Instead of bulky traditional blades, the system utilizes a 0.1mm ultra-thin vibrating sheet, which is only half the thickness of human hair, that pulses 25,000 times per second, creating a high-pressure, turbulent air jet that drives over 10x greater heat dissipation efficiency than traditional spinning blades. Thanks to the reliability of its solid-state structure, this fan operates in near silence for a comfortable user experience.

Integrating the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture with the Piezoelectric Fan, Infinix delivers an all-in-one integrated system that combines liquid and active air cooling to provide more stable performance and a cooler tactile experience. Looking ahead, Infinix continues to explore next-generation cooling solutions, including a Full-Chamber Immersive Cooling solution, where liquid directly contacts key components for rapid heat dissipation, highlighting its ambition to push cooling technology further for extreme performance.

To help users fully leverage the advantages of high performance and powerful cooling, Infinix is also highlighting an industry-first split controller featuring a large pressure-sensitive touchpad, bringing users an ultra-low-latency experience and boundless control. Infinix also introduced wireless magnetic triggers with mouse-grade micro-switches. This pioneering accessory suite transforms the device into a versatile immersive gaming station, allowing users to fully harness stable, high performance enabled by the advanced cooling system for a competitive edge.

Active Visual Backplate Technology Turns Colors Into Expression

Infinix is also entering an exciting new era of customization and expression through Active Visual Backplate Technology that brings "living" character to devices without additional power consumption. Through precise optical microstructures such as the Color-Changing Louvre, High-Frame-Rate Continuous Dynamic Grating, and Naked-Eye 3D Film, reflected light is actively manipulated into a back panel design that changes with viewing angles and environments. Simply rotating the phone lets users enjoy flowing colors, vivid and continuous animations, or mesmerizing 3D stereoscopic images on the back cover.

To further enhance interactivity, Infinix has implemented innovative smart materials including Bistable Thermo-Chromatic Ink and Starry Photochromic Leather to actively shift the pattern and color with changes in temperature and ambient light.

These dynamic visuals are on top of the advanced Monolithic Cold-carved Polymer structure, which seamlessly integrates the camera module into the rear panel for a more refined aesthetic and smoother touch. The combination of angle-dependent color shifts, 3D floating imagery, multi-frame animations, temperature-sensitive interactivity, and color-changing leather breathes living personality into Infinix products, with designs that are stunning at first glance and extraordinary upon closer inspection.

AI Modular Ecosystem from Work, Play, to Endless Creativity

Infinix is also introducing the AI ModuVerse system, highlighting five powerful Modu accessories. Integrating advanced hardware and AI technologies, the modules connect to Infinix's smartphones via a unified magnetic interface to expand its functional possibilities and enable scenario-based specialization and performance enhancement in specific fields. The AI ModuVerse includes — the Mic Modu for professional noise reduction; a magnetically attached anti-shake enhanced SportsCam Modu; a Meeting Modu integrating translation and notes generation; a StackPower Modu supporting on-demand power expansion; and a VlogCam Modu for AI-driven subject tracking and gesture control.

With the showcase of these groundbreaking technologies at CES 2026, Infinix reaffirms its commitment to moving beyond the boundaries of mobile innovation. Integrating advanced satellite connectivity, pioneering cooling systems, personalized design elements, and a modular AI ecosystem, Infinix is actively shaping a future where technology delivers boundless joy, empowers creativity, and connects the world without limits.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

SOURCE Infinix