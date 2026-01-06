Infinix Unveils AI GLASSES Series with Stylish Design that Brings Seamless AI to Everyday Life

Infinix AI GLASSES Pro: Wear AI. Capture As You See

At its core, the AI GLASSES Pro features an advanced dual-chip architecture engineered for responsive performance and all-day endurance. A custom 6nm main SoC (System on a Chip) efficiently manages core system operations with low power consumption, while a dedicated ISP (Image Signal Processor) independently handles high-intensity imaging tasks. This integrated design delivers near-instant voice response and photo capture, extended battery life for continuous use, and reliable, high-quality imaging—within a lightweight, wearable form factor. The result is powerful, always-ready AI that feels effortless in everyday use.

Designed for first-person perspective capture, the AI GLASSES Pro is equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 109° field of view, supporting instant 0.7-second photo capture, 1080p video recording, and Live Photos. Co‑tuned with a leading intelligent imaging solution provider, and powered by AI imaging algorithms. These algorithms include high dynamic range, reduce noise in low-light conditions, stabilize video, and optimize portrait and night scenes—covering the most common real-world use cases.

For video, the AI GLASSES Pro supports 1080p first-person recording, enabling effortless, hands-free capture of everyday moments. Whether documenting social gatherings or travel experiences, users can easily record vivid, well-balanced photos and videos ready for seamless sharing.

Supporting high-resolution capture is the Folax AI assistant, always-on and ready to respond in natural language. Users can ask questions about their surroundings, issue quick "Hi Folax" prompt followed by a "take a photo" or "play music," and get instant results without touching the device, while AI Lens interaction interprets contextual information in real time—from restaurant menus to art pieces or unknown objects.

For global travelers and professionals, AI GLASSES Pro breaks language barriers with real-time translation across 169 languages, one of the most inclusive wearable translation systems available and recognized with three championships for machine translation at The Ninth Conference on Machine Translation 2024. A single tap also enables voice and call recording with instant transcription, making every conversation searchable and accessible. Together, these features establish AI GLASSES Pro as a truly personal, always-on AI companion for work, life, and learning.

Another undeniable benefit of AI GLASSES Pro's high-end engineering is their design. The ultra‑lightweight video-enabled frame weighs just 35g, 22% lighter than existing smart glasses, and comes in four contemporary styles for all‑day, all-occasion wear. Built with durable TR90 memory nylon, stainless‑steel hinges tested to 60,000 cycles, and IP54 resistance, it fits seamlessly into work, travel, and daily life.

The AI GLASSES Pro features an open-ear acoustic system that keeps users aware of their surroundings while delivering clear, hands-free audio. A five-speaker array with ENC noise cancellation reduces wind and environmental noise without blocking ambient sounds. Over 14 hours of battery life can be recharged using the glasses' dedicated wireless charging case, which provides up to nine full charges and refills the glasses in about one hour.

Infinix AI GLASSES: Snap into AI Vibes

For versatile smart assistance with all-day battery life, Infinix also introduces the audio-focused AI GLASSES. Complete with three interchangeable frames in iconic, timeless styles—each included at no extra cost—users can effortlessly adapt their look to any occasion. Two frames feature UV400 protective lenses, and all frames are designed with a lightweight, balanced structure for comfortable, all-day wear. The stylish frame houses open-ear speakers, delivering clear sound without blocking ambient awareness, and durable construction with IP54 water and sweat resistance makes them ready for work, travel, and daily life.

The AI GLASSES offer the same award-winning real-time translation across 169 languages as the Pro model, helping remove barriers to cross-cultural communication, while one-tap recording captures conversations, notes, and inspirations—even offline. A four-microphone array with noise cancellation and inverse sound-field design ensures clear, uninterrupted calls in any environment. With over 10 hours of continuous music playback on a full charge and a companion app for personalized control, the AI GLASSES provide a seamless, always-ready smart assistant experience for work, travel, and daily life.

Infinix Intelligence: Shaping the Next Generation of Wearable AI

Infinix AI GLASSES and AI GLASSES Pro are engineered to do more than just showcase the latest image, audio, and AI processing technology, but to provide a consumer-friendly, user-centered lens that expands everyday experiences beyond borders. Built with powerful internals, all-day battery life, and powerful AI integration software tools, Infinix AI GLASSES are shaping the next generation of wearable intelligence with style and accessibility that push the industry boundaries.

The Infinix AI GLASSES Series is expected to reach the market in 2026, with pricing and availability varying by region. Stay tuned for additional announcements and feature showcases as the launch approaches.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more—building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

SOURCE Infinix