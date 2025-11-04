Infinum Named Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation

ZAGREB, Croatia, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital product development company Infinum has been named a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation , joining Microsoft's network of certified partners.

The designation recognizes Infinum's work on real Azure projects, certified team expertise, and successful client outcomes.

Key aspects of the partnership include:

Proof-of-concept capabilities: Access to Microsoft tools and credits allows Infinum to run technical reviews and proofs-of-concept before deployment, supporting secure and scalable solutions.





Improved project delivery: Exclusive resources and direct Microsoft support help the company complete projects efficiently and address technical challenges more quickly.





Alignment with Microsoft cloud strategies: Infinum assists clients in identifying opportunities, aligning with Microsoft's cloud roadmap, and planning for growth with cloud-based solutions.

The partnership also provides faster access to Microsoft technical resources and integrates certification paths that help engineers develop expertise in advanced Azure projects, from cloud-native to cross-cloud solutions.

Achieving the designation reflects Infinum 's investment in training and projects, supporting ongoing development of its engineering capabilities and client-focused results.

"The Microsoft Solutions Partner status gives Infinum's clients access to deeper Azure expertise, priority Microsoft resources, and faster, more reliable cloud solutions, backed by certified engineering and direct Microsoft support," said Nikola Kapraljević, CEO of Infinum.

"It emphasizes a more cloud-first, innovation-driven approach, aligning future projects with Microsoft's roadmap in AI, data, and hybrid cloud infrastructure."

Learn more about Infinum's cloud expertise and its Microsoft partnership at https://infinum.com/news/infinum-microsoft-solutions-partner/ .

About Infinum

Infinum is an independent tech consultancy that partners with leading global brands and world-renowned enterprises to deliver innovative digital solutions for an array of industries, including finance, healthcare, and automotive. Founded in 2005, Infinum has created digital products that are used by millions worldwide and earned numerous industry awards, including Red Dot and iF Design Award. Employing over 400 professionals, the company operates from eight offices across the US and Europe.

