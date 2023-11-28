InfiRay® Debuts at Enlit Europe 2023

YANTAI, China, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRay Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as "InfiRay®" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at Enlit Europe 2023 in Paris. InfiRay® presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products at 7.2.L22 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Paris. France.

InfiRay®, a professional thermal imaging manufacturer, has multi-spectral sensor R&D capabilities, leading chip R&D platforms, multi-dimensional perception and AI algorithm development capabilities. With world-leading technology, InfiRay® released the world's 1st 8μm 1920×1080 uncooled infrared detector in 2021.

At this exhibition, InfiRay presents a series of environmental and energy solutions that have been proven in the power and energy storage industries and also applied in the manufacturing of new energy batteries and the operation and maintenance of solar photovoltaics. InfiRay also provides thermal imaging products to detect leakages of gases such as methane and VOCs, promoting environmental protection.

As for handheld devices, in addition to the traditional C-, M-, and P-series, InfiRay showcases a new upgraded version of the T630 handheld, featuring optimized image quality, an Android system, AI algorithms, and stronger functions. As the new member of the S-series, the 640-resolution version keeps the excellent quality of this high-end flagship series. Moreover, InfiRay will bring the G600 gas handheld at the exhibition, which will play a vital role in detecting the leakage of CH4 gases in the chemical industry and SF6 gases in the power industry. Furthermore, the brand new upgraded C+ series handhelds will also show up at this exhibition, featuring great improvements in function parameters and a full upgrade of appearance and materials.

InfiRay® provides various options for thermal cameras of electric focusing, fixed focus, and card size, which can monitor the target temperature in the field in real-time and provide timely warnings for aging and heating equipment to save energy and reduce consumption. The network of AT20/30 card-size thermal cameras can effectively help users monitor the situation of the electrical cabinet in real-time and prevent problems such as overheating and fire. Besides, the TP2 light-load PTZ will also make a big debut thanks to its superb functions and image quality. Please stay tuned.