InfiRay® Debuts at LASER-World of Photonics 2023

News provided by

IRay Technology Co., Ltd

27 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

YANTAI, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRay Technology Co., Ltd. ( referred to as "InfiRay®" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at LASER-World of Photonics 2023 in Munich. InfiRay® presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in hall B2 booth 112 at the Trade Fair Center Messe Munich.

InfiRay will show the laser-related industries a series of thermal imaging cameras and systematic thermal imaging application solutions, such as machine fault detection, power supply system, fiber laser pump temperature monitoring, and 3D laser printing.

P200 Handheld Thermal Imaging Camera has already been widely used in equipment inspection, hardware circuit design, and other fields. In addition, M620, which has been recently released, will be shown in this exhibition. It has 640×512 pixels and 0.63mrad IFOV to provide engineers with clearer thermal imaging quality and more accurate data. T600 with a detachable lens and auto-focusing system will bring users special experiences. Several online thermal imaging cameras, including AT/ATF/AT/AT30, can help correlative corporations enhance productivity and reduce energy consumption, making it more environmentally friendly. By the way, InfiRay will bring a series of thermal imaging camera cores that can be widely used in civilian drones and vehicles in machine vision and other fields.

SOURCE IRay Technology Co., Ltd

