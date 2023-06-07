InfiRay® Debuts at WIN EURASIA 2023

News provided by

IRay Technology Co., Ltd

07 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

YANTAI, China, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRay Technology Co., Ltd. (referred to as "InfiRay®" below), a leading brand in the thermal imaging industry, has shown itself with a high profile at WIN EURASIA 2023 in Istanbul. InfiRay® presented its innovative technologies and highlighted thermal imaging products in hall 4 booth A960 at Istanbul Expo Center, Turkey.

InfiRay showed us a series of infrared thermal imaging devices, bringing systematic infrared application solutions to the industrial manufacturing field. InfiRay's handheld thermal imaging product line has newly launched several devices with different resolutions and field of view, so as to cover various needs of different applications in different industries.

Besides the M/C series handheld thermal imagers used in equipment inspection and hardware circuit design etc., some newest devices were shown in Turkey for the first time, such as S1280 which won the 2023 German Red Dot Design Award; the ATU series online high-temperature infrared thermal imager that can be widely used in metallurgy and chemical engineering. Moreover, InfiRay also brought gas thermal imaging cameras, which can not only detect VOCs gases such as CH4, but also SF6 required for electricity. Rich functions, new experiences, and systematic solutions are all in InfiRay.

SOURCE IRay Technology Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Infiray® WIN EURASIA'da 2023'te Çıkıyor

InfiRay® Debuts at WIN EURASIA 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.