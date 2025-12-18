Inflammation and Microbiome Expert Dr. Klatt Joins Psylutions' Advisory Board

Leading researcher in inflammation, immunology, and drug metabolism to guide development of precise, lab-verified psilocybin for regulated therapeutic use.

VAIL VALLEY, Colo., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psylutions, Colorado's first licensed cultivator and manufacturer of psilocybin serving over half of the licensed healing centers, clinicians, and researchers in the state, today announced the appointment of Nichole R. Klatt, Ph.D., to its Advisory Board. Dr. Klatt is Professor of Surgery and Division Chief of the Division of Surgical Outcomes and Precision Medicine Research at the University of Minnesota Medical School and is also Chief Scientific Officer of Biometrica Health Analytics. In her role on Psylutions' Advisory Board, she offers high-level scientific, regulatory, and research expertise that supports the psilocybin manufacturer's commitment to safe, precise, lab-verified psilocybin products while helping the company navigate an evolving regulatory landscape.

Dr. Klatt brings over 20 years of research experience to Psylutions, having published more than 100 peer-reviewed articles in prestigious scientific journals. Her expertise in the effects of inflammation on health and how the microbiome affects drug metabolism and efficacy will be particularly valuable as Psylutions continues to develop standardized psilocybin products that meet rigorous quality and safety standards.

"As psilocybin moves from stigma to science, Psylutions is intentional about building an advisory bench that reflects the very best in translational research and patient safety," said Rhonda DeSantis, Founder & CEO of Psylutions. "Dr. Klatt's expertise in the microbiome, inflammation, mucosal immunity, and drug–microbe interactions underscore the very core of our mission: producing psilocybin that is precise, verified, and ready to be integrated into rigorous clinical and healing environments. Her perspective will help us refine our standards as the field matures and regulatory frameworks evolve."

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the regulated plant medicine industry in Colorado, following the state's implementation of a framework for licensed psilocybin services. Psylutions is positioned at the forefront of this emerging sector, focusing on pharmaceutical-grade cultivation and manufacturing practices that ensure consistent potency and purity in all products.

"I am honored to join Psylutions at such an important inflection point for psychedelic medicine," said Dr. Klatt. "My career has focused on understanding how the microbiome, immune system, and drug metabolism interact and drive inflammation in real patients, and how to translate biological knowledge into novel interventions to improve health. Psylutions' commitment to regulated supply chains, lab-verified dosing, and evidence-informed practice aligns closely with my own belief that access to these therapies must be built on safety, transparency, and high-quality data. I look forward to supporting this impressive team as they help clinicians and facilitators bring more precise, reliable psilocybin products to the people who need them."

A leading expert in inflammation, immunology, mucosal biology, and the human microbiome, Dr. Klatt's research has helped define how microbial communities and host immunity intersect in conditions such as HIV, COVID-19, and chronic inflammatory disease. Her work has been supported by the National Institutes of Health and other major funders, with a focus on inflammation, gut barrier integrity, microbiome-driven drug metabolism, pharmacomicrobiomics, and women's health.

Headshot and images available at this link.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or [email protected].

Psylutions: Precise. Verified. Effective Psilocybin Solutions .

Psylutions is Colorado's first state-licensed cultivator and manufacturer of psilocybin mushrooms, serving licensed healing centers, clinicians, and researchers with precision-grown, lab-verified psychedelic therapies. Psylutions combines scientific excellence with a deep commitment to healing. With a growing portfolio of high-potency strains, Psylutions is setting a new standard for safety, purity, and purpose in the regulated psychedelics industry. Learn more at ThePsylutions.com.

SOURCE Psylutions