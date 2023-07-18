Inflammatory Myositis Market to Accelerate Substantially at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

The inflammatory myositis market is anticipated to surge owing to improvements in diagnosis over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. In addition, the expected launch of emerging therapies by leading companies such as CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., and others will also propel the inflammatory myositis market size.

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Inflammatory Myositis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, inflammatory myositis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Inflammatory Myositis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the inflammatory myositis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 575 million in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent inflammatory myositis cases in the 7MM were approximately 184K in 2022.

in 2022. Leading inflammatory myositis companies such as CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, and others are developing novel inflammatory myositis drugs that can be available in the inflammatory myositis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel inflammatory myositis drugs that can be available in the inflammatory myositis market in the coming years. The promising inflammatory myositis therapies in the pipeline include Hizentra, PF 1801, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, ABC008, Daxdilimab (HZN-7734/MEDI7734/VIB7734), Enpatoran (M5049), GLPG3667, Brepocitinib (PF-06700841), ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), PF-06823859 (Dazukibart), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616), and others.

Inflammatory Myositis Overview

Inflammatory myositis, often known as myositis, is a rare autoimmune condition characterized by muscular inflammation. Polymyositis, dermatomyositis, inclusion body myositis, and necrotizing autoimmune myopathy are all examples of inflammatory myositis. The exact cause of inflammatory myositis is unknown, although it is thought to be related to an aberrant immunological response in which the body's immune system destroys its own muscle tissue by mistake.

Muscle weakness, muscle soreness, difficulty swallowing, weariness, and, in certain cases, skin rashes are the most common symptoms of inflammatory myositis. The severity of the inflammatory myositis symptoms varies and may worsen over time. Dermatomyositis is characterized by skin rashes, which frequently include the face and upper torso. A medical history, physical examination, blood tests, electromyography (EMG), muscle biopsy, and imaging techniques such as MRI are commonly used to identify inflammatory myositis.

Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 184K diagnosed prevalent cases of inflammatory myositis in the 7MM in 2022.

According to DelveInsight estimates, assessments indicate that within the age groups of 0–17 years, 18–44 years, 45–64 years, and 65 years and above, a greater prevalence of diagnosed cases of inflammatory myositis was observed among individuals aged 45–64 years with 77.6K cases in 2022 in the 7MM.

The inflammatory myositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Inflammatory Myositis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Inflammatory Myositis Type-specific Cases

Inflammatory Myositis Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Inflammatory Myositis Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Inflammatory Myositis Treatment Market

Inflammatory myositis is usually treated with a mix of pharmaceutical treatments and supportive measures. The primary goals of inflammatory myositis treatment are to reduce inflammation, manage symptoms, preserve muscle function, and avoid potential consequences. Currently, therapeutic techniques for inflammatory myositis include a combination of immunosuppressive medications such as corticosteroids and disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) such as immunosuppressive agents. Biologic drugs, physical therapy, and supportive measures are also used.

Biologic drugs such as rituximab or tocilizumab, which precisely targets immune system components to decrease inflammation, may be used in patients with severe or resistant inflammatory myositis.In more severe or resistant cases, drugs such as cyclophosphamide or cyclosporine may be administered to dampen the immune response and reduce inflammation. If corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs, and IVIG fail to relieve symptoms, IV cyclophosphamide can be used as a last-resort treatment. Prograf capsules (generic name: tacrolimus) are an immunosuppressive medicine extensively used in the treatment of a variety of medical diseases, including myositis, in Japan.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved OCTAGAM 10% (Immune Globulin Intravenous [Human]) for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis, a rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease. The US FDA has approved ACTHAR Gel (repository corticotropin injection) for use in individuals with two subtypes of idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (IIMs), dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM). ACTHARGel is a naturally occurring blend of adrenocorticotropic hormone analogues and pituitary peptides.

Key Inflammatory Myositis Therapies and Companies

Hizentra: CSL Behring

PF 1801: Immunoforge Co. Ltd.

Efgartigimod: Argenx

Nipocalimab: Janssen

ABC008: Abcuro, Inc.

Daxdilimab (HZN-7734/MEDI7734/VIB7734): Horizon Therapeutics

Enpatoran (M5049): Merck KGaA

GLPG3667: Galapagos NV

Brepocitinib (PF-06700841): Priovant Therapeutics/Roivant

ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab): Alexion Pharmaceuticals

PF-06823859 (Dazukibart): Pfizer

Zetomipzomib (KZR-616): Kezar Life Sciences

Inflammatory Myositis Market Dynamics

The inflammatory myositis market is expected to change in the coming years. The therapeutic landscape is abundant in terms of assessing the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of innovative medications in patients with inflammatory myositis and its different forms. Rising data on the general prevalence of inflammatory myositis and its subtypes is predicted to dramatically increase the patient pool.

Moreover, the inflammatory myositis companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence inflammatory myositis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition. Inflammatory myositis companies are involved in developing inflammatory myositis therapies. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the inflammatory myositis market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the inflammatory myositis market. The growing pipeline is gloomy, with a scarcity of effective late-stage drugs. The existing therapeutic options are linked with concerning side effects such as renal toxicity, nausea, osteoporosis, pulmonary toxicity, and others. Moreover, the inflammatory myositis market growth may be offset by unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the inflammatory myositis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Inflammatory Myositis Market CAGR 11.7 % Inflammatory Myositis Market Size in 2022 USD 575 Million Key Inflammatory Myositis Companies CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, and others Key Inflammatory Myositis Therapies Hizentra, PF 1801, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, ABC008, Daxdilimab (HZN-7734/MEDI7734/VIB7734), Enpatoran (M5049), GLPG3667, Brepocitinib (PF-06700841), ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), PF-06823859 (Dazukibart), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616), and others

Scope of the Inflammatory Myositis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Myositis current marketed and emerging therapies

Inflammatory Myositis current marketed and emerging therapies Inflammatory Myositis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Inflammatory Myositis Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Inflammatory Myositis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Inflammatory Myositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Inflammatory Myositis Market Key Insights 2. Inflammatory Myositis Market Report Introduction 3. Inflammatory Myositis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Inflammatory Myositis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Inflammatory Myositis Treatment and Management 7. Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Inflammatory Myositis Marketed Drugs 10. Inflammatory Myositis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Inflammatory Myositis Market Analysis 12. Inflammatory Myositis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

