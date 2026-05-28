InflatableIsland.co Delivers First-of-Its-Kind Floating Pickleball Court to SoLé Mia Luxury Resort in North Miami

Custom inflatable court brings America's fastest-growing sport to the water at one of South Florida's most sought-after residential resort communities

PISMO BEACH, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InflatableIsland.co, a leading commercial inflatable manufacturer specializing in custom inflatables for resorts, military, municipalities, and sports organizations, today announced the successful installation of a first-of-its-kind inflatable floating pickleball court at SoLé Mia, the landmark luxury lagoon community located in North Miami, Florida.

Inflatable Floating Pickleball Court

The custom-built court floats directly on SoLé Mia's signature crystal-clear lagoon, giving residents and guests the ability to play regulation pickleball on the water in an experience that has never before been available at a residential resort property of this kind.

A New Standard for Resort Amenities

Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the United States for three consecutive years, with over 36 million players nationwide. As luxury residential communities compete to offer increasingly distinctive lifestyle amenities, SoLé Mia's floating pickleball court sets a new benchmark by combining the social energy of the sport with the iconic lagoon setting that defines the community's identity.

The court was designed and manufactured to official pickleball dimensions, with a 44-foot by 20-foot playing surface and accurately marked white court lines for the baseline, service boxes, and non-volley zone. The playing surface is constructed from DWF material, the same high-density material used in professional stand-up paddleboards, providing a rigid, stable surface that allows for authentic ball bounce during play.

"We wanted something that was completely unlike anything else at any resort in the country," said a spokesperson for SoLé Mia. "This floating pickleball court is exactly that. It is a statement piece for the lagoon, and it gives our residents a truly one-of-a-kind way to enjoy the water and stay active."

Custom-Branded and Built to Commercial Standards

The court was fabricated from commercial-grade PVC with full custom branding, including SoLé Mia's colors and logo applied directly to the court surface. Inflatable Island's manufacturing process allowed the resort to specify exact colors and branding at no additional cost, a hallmark of the company's made-to-order production model.

The completed installation measures 66 feet in length by 33 feet in width and features a front entry base for easy player access from the lagoon's edge. The court anchors securely to the water using a purpose-built anchoring system and inflates in approximately 60 to 90 minutes using the included air pumps.

"Pickleball on the water is something our customers have been asking about for years, and the SoLé Mia installation is proof of what's possible," said a spokesperson for Inflatable Island. "We're proud to have built something that will become a signature part of the SoLé Mia experience for years to come. This is a court that photographs beautifully, plays authentically, and holds up to serious use."

About the Inflatable Floating Pickleball Court

Inflatable Island's floating pickleball court is available in three configurations:

Standard (59ft x 29.5ft, open concept)





(59ft x 29.5ft, open concept) Large (66ft x 33ft, with front entry base)





(66ft x 33ft, with front entry base) X-Large (72ft x 33ft x 9ft H, with full perimeter netting walls)

All configurations include official court dimensions, custom color and logo options, air pumps, anchoring system, storage bag, and a two-year limited warranty. Courts are made to order with a production and shipping timeline of 60 to 90 days. Expedited production is available upon request.

The floating pickleball court is suitable for lagoons, lakes, pools, and calm ocean water. A land-based inflatable pickleball court is also available for events, campuses, and venues where water access is not available.

About SoLé Mia

SoLé Mia is a 184-acre master-planned luxury lagoon community located in North Miami, Florida. Anchored by a stunning crystal-clear lagoon, the development offers resort-style living with world-class amenities, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. SoLé Mia is one of South Florida's most distinctive residential destinations, attracting residents who seek a lifestyle defined by water, wellness, and community.

For more information, visit www.solemiamiami.com.

About Inflatable Island

Inflatable Island (Go Smart Solutions, LLC) is a commercial inflatable manufacturer based in Pismo Beach, California. The company designs and builds custom commercial-grade inflatables for resorts, military installations, school districts, municipalities, sports teams, fire departments, and event operators across the United States. Products include inflatable bounce houses, obstacle courses, water slides, games, event tents, and specialty inflatables including the floating pickleball court.

Inflatable Island has manufactured custom inflatables for the U.S. Military, Air Force, multiple county governments, and nationally recognized resort properties.

For product information, customization requests, or media inquiries, contact:

Inflatable Island / Go Smart Solutions, LLC 100 Crest Dr. #1428 Pismo Beach, CA 93448 Phone: (805) 284-0866 Website: www.inflatableisland.co Email: contact via website

SOURCE InflatableIsland.co