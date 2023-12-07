Infleqtion and L3Harris Collaborate to Develop and Deploy New Quantum RF Sensing Technology Solutions

Transforming Commercial and Defense Industries with Disruptive Communication and Sensing Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's leading quantum information company, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with L3Harris, a global aerospace and defense company, to jointly develop and transition quantum radio frequency (RF) sensing technology from the lab to the field. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing quantum capabilities to benefit advanced dual-use applications.

Leveraging combined expertise and resources, the two companies are poised to make groundbreaking strides by pushing the boundaries of what is currently achievable in quantum RF technology. The collaboration will deliver a revolutionary RF receiver that defies traditional constraints based on highly excited Rydberg states of atoms, enabling continuous tuning from Hz to THz, with resilience to interference and sensitivity close to the blackbody radiation limit.

Together, L3Harris, the prime contractor, and Infleqtion, the subcontractor, recently won a classified quantum RF sensing program. This win underscores the strength of the partnership and the capabilities of both companies to deliver innovative solutions for sensitive and critical defense applications. Infleqtion's Quantum RF solution, SqyWire, was recently demonstrated at the Army C5ISR NetModX23 evaluation .

"Quantum RF is a revolutionary technology addressing critical network management challenges," said Dr. William Clark, Vice President of Quantum Development at Infleqtion. "This collaboration with L3Harris marks a significant step forward for Infleqtion to bring the potential of quantum applications to enhance secure communications."

"We're driven by innovation and are committed to advancing disruptive technology," said Chris Dorny, Head of Quantum Technologies at L3Harris. "With customers' mission-critical needs always in mind, our more than 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. The next phase of quantum technology is just the beginning for L3Harris."

Dr. William Clark and Chris Dorny will deliver a joint presentation at the Q2B Silicon Valley event on Thursday, December 7, 2023, on the future of Quantum RF Sensing and the strategies to make it field-deployable.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in positioning, navigating and timing, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. With offices in Austin, TX; Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.infleqtion.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

