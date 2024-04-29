Influencer Kayla Malecc Launches Exclusive 21-Style Body Jewelry Collection at Spencer's

Including Meet & Greet Event on Saturday, May 4

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer's, the go-to destination for the latest trends and buzz-worthy products, announced an exclusive 21-style body jewelry collaboration with social media influencer Kayla Malecc.

The new Kayla Malecc Jewelry Collection, developed and designed with the TikTok star, represents Spencer's commitment to individual expression and accessible, high-quality body jewelry fused with Kayla's unique sense of style.

The collection drops in all Spencer's stores and online at Spencers.com on April 29 and includes a Meet and Greet in Kayla's hometown of Merrillville, IN. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Spencer's Southlake Mall location where the first 200 fans will receive a signed poster and an exclusive Kayla bracelet.

"We are thrilled to work with Kayla to create our first-ever body jewelry collaboration between a brand and an influencer," said Nikki Balles, Senior Director of PR for Spencer's. "Her unique style, deep passion for piercings, and energy for our brand align perfectly with Spencer's where we celebrate and welcome all."

The Indiana native boasts over 15 million combined social media followers and is well-known on TikTok for embodying a free-spirited, unapologetic Gen Z persona. Kayla has several piercings but is most recognized for her triple-nose piercings, a staple of her brand and aesthetic.

"I reached out to Spencer's looking for a quality piercing kit that worked with my style because it was not accessible in the market," said Kayla Malecc. "I've shopped at Spencer's stores ever since I got my first piercing and the fact that they acknowledged me and brought this idea to life through a collaboration collection is super exciting."

The entire collection, made with high-quality hypoallergenic titanium includes:

Kayla Malecc Multi-Pack Titanium Barbells 2 Pack – 14 Gauge

Kayla Malecc Multi-Pack Titanium Horseshoe Rings 3 Pack – 16-20 Gauge

Kayla Malecc Multi-Pack CZ Horseshoe Ring and Screw Nose Rings 3 Pack – 18-16 Gauge

To shop the complete collection, visit your nearest Spencer's store or shop online. Fans looking to shine a little brighter, get great deals, and earn amazing perks can check out the new Spencer's Nation App.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For over 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence.

SOURCE Spencer's