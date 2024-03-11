MATADOR ENERGY Rolls Out Nationally at Spencer's Bringing Better-for-You Energy Shots to Customers Across the U.S.

Youtuber and content creator, Danny Duncan, unveils his latest passion project, MATADOR ENERGY a brand he has been developing since 2021

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. , March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MATADOR ENERGY, a better-for-you energy shot made with 185 mg of natural caffeine derived from coffee bean extract, 100% of daily value of Vitamin B3, B6, B9, B12, and a Nootropic mix that includes 200 mg Alpha GPC, announces national distribution in Spencer's stores across the U.S.

Danny Duncan is partnering with CEO and Co-Founder Chris Pruneda, a CPG executive with twenty years of experience building better-for-you brands like Vitaminwater, Smartwater, Pirate's Booty, and Koia Protein to exclusively launch the new product.

Matador Matador Launches at Spencer's

"When Night Ventures (the team behind Mr Beast's Feastables) and Danny approached me with the opportunity to launch an energy brand backed by Danny, I knew MATADOR's explosive marketing potential needed to be coupled with a category innovating formula. In addition to better ingredients that give you energy and keep you sharp, we choose High Pressure Processing for MATADOR, ensuring fewer preservatives without compromising on freshness or taste. MATADOR is free from sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate, prevalent preservatives in the energy shot category," said Pruneda.

MATADOR ENERGY will retail in 620 Spencer's US stores and will be sold in two flavors: Strawberry Acai and Blue Raspberry. Following the exclusive launch at Spencer's, the product will expand its retail presence nationally to 6,000 convenient stores in May with the product expanding into over 10,000 stores by the end of 2024.

"We initially struggled to find a convenience store that believed in me, so while it may not be the typical place to launch an energy shot, Spencer's has been an incredible partner showing huge success with my apparel line, one of the top selling brands in their stores. I know the same thing will happen with MATADOR," said Duncan.

For more information, please visit www.matadorenergy.com .

About MATADOR ENERGY

MATADOR ENERGY is on a mission to provide cleaner, healthier energy solutions, empowering consumers to charge ahead with unwavering energy, unparalleled focus, and unbeatable flavor. With our debut product, we've combined natural caffeine from coffee bean extract and a full daily value of Vitamin B complex, alongside our exclusive IQ Energy Blend ™. This blend boasts powerful Nootropics like L-Theanine, L-Tyrosine, and 200mg of ultra-pure Alpha GPC, providing a dynamic duo of benefits and empowering consumers with sustained energy and razor-sharp focus to conquer their day.

About Spencer's

Spencer's is the ultimate destination to find the latest edgy, outrageous, and unique accessories and apparel. For over 75 years, Spencer's has celebrated, embraced, and created current trends through t-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, sexual health and wellness, and more. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to 680 retail locations, in addition to an online presence. To find the latest products and styles, visit @Spencers on social or online at spencersonline.com to locate the nearest store.

Media Contacts:

MATADOR ENERGY

[email protected]

SOURCE Spencer's