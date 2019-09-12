Influencer Marketing Marketplace, ACTIVATE, Launches Beta Program for Talent Management Technology with Partners Neon Rose, God & Beauty, SMITH&SAINT and Eight Seven Media, Among Others

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTIVATE , the end-to-end influencer marketing platform, launches an invite-only beta program with partners Neon Rose, God & Beauty, SMITH&SAINT, Eight Seven Media and more, enabling new capabilities to provide Talent Managers more control and convenience managing clients through the campaign lifecycle. Talent Managers are able to better organize, update and pitch client profiles, as well as increase visibility to their wider talent network. With access to key platform tools such as Casting Decks and Influencer Relationship Management (IRM), Talent Managers are equipped to coordinate campaigns from start to finish across categories like Fashion, Beauty, CPG, Travel, Healthcare and beyond.

"As purveyors of premium talent with relevance both online and offline, we're thrilled to partner with ACTIVATE to better quantify and present the digital influence of our talent network," said Erin Cutler, Founder, Neon Rose Agency. "Leveraging technology such as ACTIVATE's new Talent Management tool enables us to facilitate meaningful digital partnerships more efficiently."

"Scaling our digital influencers' business is always top of mind. It seems every day we are searching for a more efficient way to pitch, manage, negotiate, and communicate because every brand partnership is an opportunity for something greater," said Rich Inman, Head of Business Development, God & Beauty. "We're thrilled to have a tool that allows us to manage key elements of a partnership all in one place, enabling us to save time and connect our clients with truly aligned brands."

"Talent Managers are a staple of the influencer business, an invaluable liaison between influencers and brands, and yet, they've been widely underserved by the industry's current product offerings," says Nicholas Vincent DiSanto, CTO of ACTIVATE. "Through technology, we want to empower managers to spend more time on the work that counts."

"People are at the heart of our business, and we do our best work when we have a deep knowledge of each influencer - what they're passionate about, where they are in their lives - and these new tools help make that information accessible from Talent Managers to brands," says Lauren McGrath, VP Studio & Strategy at ACTIVATE. "We're always trying to find ways to bring out the person behind the profile, and this tool will help do that in an easier way."

Product Features

Talent Manager Tool: Track performance, manage influencer profiles, and monetize rosters seamlessly and at scale

Casting Decks: Customize shareable Casting Decks to feature individual or multiple talent to pitch brands both on the ACTIVATE platform and beyond

Influencer Relationship Management (IRM): IRM enables managers to track all of their influencers in one dashboard, and privately add information about their roster, such as:

Influencer milestones: birthdays and key life moments



Logistical details: addresses and relevant travel plans



Personal details: sizing information and favorite products



Attachment storage for custom contracts or briefs



Historical performance and conversion data

Branded Talent Roster Page: Customizable Talent Roster profiles allow brands to discover and engage multiple talent within their network

About ACTIVATE

ACTIVATE is the leading end-to-end, self-serve influencer marketing marketplace, with flexible tools to help you manage influencer discovery and casting, influencer relationship management (IRM), program workflow, measurement, and analytics. ACTIVATE also has a team of experts in-house that can help marketers ideate and execute on influencer programs.

Recently announced as a finalist for Adweek's Best of Tech Awards , ACTIVATE is the partner of choice for a variety of brands and agencies that span across verticals, such as Brooks Brothers, Harmless Harvest, FabFitFun, Tinder, Walmart, Rent the Runway, Artifact Uprising, Crayola, Levi's, Estee Lauder and more.

Last year, the ACTIVATE platform enabled over 75,000 influencers to collaborate with brands, media companies and agencies. The platform allows you to curate and manage your own community of influencers, and tap into an opt-in marketplace of vetted and authenticated influencers -- which includes diverse communities such as 'brides to be', 'bilingual creators' , 'YouTube unboxers', 'jet-setters', 'dog moms' (and more!).

