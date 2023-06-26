Influencer Marketing Platform Market 2023-2027|CAGR accelerating at 30.9% by 2027|Segmentation by Application, Business segment, Geography|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to projections, the market size for Influencer marketing platform will grow by USD 37.38 billion. Providing a massive array of influencers' statistics is one of the factors driving the market for Influencer marketing platform. Other factors such as expanding alliances, mergers, and acquisitions are expected to increase demand. Between 2022 and 2027, the market for Influencer marketing is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 30.9%.

Influencer marketing platform market report goes into great detail about market segmentation by application (fashion and lifestyle, food and entertainment, travel and holiday, sports and fitness, and others), business segment (large enterprise, small, and medium enterprise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Influencer marketing platform market trends

AI is increasingly being used in influencer marketing platform and is an important trend in the market. When AI is combined with content marketing, marketers can develop automated content for simple tales such as sports reports and financial updates. Influencer marketing systems assist in directly linking important data such as brand mentions, traffic, and conversions to an influencer's unique objectives. Influencers may accomplish this in real-time and track their progress in gaining followers and increasing engagement on social media. As a result, it is likely to propel the global influencer marketing platforms market throughout the forecast period.

Influencer marketing platform market landscape & market vendors

The market study covers the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on penetration-based adoption rates in various regions. Furthermore, the research offers important buying criteria and price sensitivity drivers to assist businesses in evaluating and developing their growth strategy.

Major market vendors

The market is driven by the presence of several global and regional vendors, such as AspireIQ Inc. and Captiv8 Inc. To assist clients in understanding the larger business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of important market competitors, qualitative and quantitative vendor analysis has been undertaken. Data is assessed qualitatively to classify suppliers as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified, & statistically to classify vendors as dominant, leading, robust, tentative, and weak.

Regional insights

During the projected period, North America is expected to contribute 34% to worldwide market growth. Ad blocking solution usage by users is projected to enhance market growth even more. The rising usage of the Internet for advertising has also drastically altered many organizations' economic models and provided new chances for marketers to reach their target audience.

Analysts at Technavio have thoroughly discussed the geographical trends and factors that will affect the market throughout the projected period.

Influencer Marketing Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 29.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AspireIQ Inc., Captiv8 Inc., Cision US Inc., CreatorIQ, Emplifi Inc, Estalea, ExpertVoice Inc., Fashion GPS Inc., IZEA Worldwide Inc., JuliusWorks Inc., Linqia Inc., Lumanu Inc., Mavrck LLC, Meltwater NV, Modern Agency SAS, Onalytica Ltd., Quotient Technology Inc., Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP, The W Factory LLC, and Upfluence Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

