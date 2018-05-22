Influencer Network ACTIVATE Launches ACTIVATE Discover for Streamlined Influencer Selection

Instagram Story Data –With Instagram Stories driving significant conversion for brands, the platform introduces first-to-market story metrics and content previews, allowing marketers to take advantage of this successful format

The platform's profiles also include engagement rates broken down by engagement-to-followers and engagement-to-impressions. In-depth analytics from ACTIVATE's network of influencers, who are opted-into the platform, allow for this combination of highly detailed audience data pulled directly from social platforms. Influencers also provide self-reported data including their favorite brands and samples of past work.

In addition to new influencer profiles, ACTIVATE Discover introduces Curated Lists to inspire marketers with some of the best in the business. Categories range from "Décor Envy" to "Female Fitspiration," and the platform provides the option to create personalized and private lists from these categories, or starting from scratch.

The platform will feature an "influencer of the day" and notable influencers of the week to introduce marketers to both new and established influencers, giving them additional exposure for collaboration opportunities.

"The introduction of ACTIVATE Discover allows us to provide brands and marketers with an unmatched range of data, creating additional transparency in influencer search and selection. These highly detailed metrics will make it easier for brands to choose the influencers that will best support their specific influencer strategy and goals," said Kamiu Lee, CEO at ACTIVATE. "Our focus on humanistic relationships with influencers, combined with this data-driven approach, creates the opportunity for us to help brands make a measurable impact with influencer marketing."

To learn more about ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE Discover, please visit https://try.activate.social/.

About ACTIVATE

ACTIVATE partners with brands and influencers to tell engaging and compelling stories across social media, at scale. They are a team of influencer strategists, technologists, data scientists, brand partners and operations professionals. Over the last year, the company has activated over 75,000 influencers and creators, to publish more than 6,500 pieces of sponsored content per month.

ACTIVATE breathes life into each influencer partnership and welcomes brands and agencies to partner with them in one of two ways: through ACTIVATE Studio, which provides full white-glove services, or through the Activate platform, where marketers can have direct, self-serve access to the technology, data, and influencer network.

The company launched Bloglovin', an online platform and community for creators, tastemakers, and 12MM+ of their most avid fans, in 2007. Through Bloglovin', they have grown as a leader in the industry, excelling at identifying emerging creators, what makes their content compelling, and how to run influencer partnerships at scale to fuel growth. As brands and marketers caught on to the power of these creators and influencers, they reached out to Bloglovin' to identify smart collaborations and build partnerships – leading to the launch of the ACTIVATE technology platform in 2014. Activate is headquartered in New York City.

