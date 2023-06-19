Influential CFOs Discuss Vision 2030 at the Future CFO Roadshow in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminating the transformative role of financial leaders in modern business, the Future CFO Roadshow, held at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel & Convention, welcomed Russ Porter, CFO and senior vice president, strategy, technology, and analytics at IMA, among its esteemed speakers. The high-profile event hosted around 200 attendees comprising of elite industry professionals, providing a stage for influential dialogue.

The Future CFO Roadshow
Kicking off the proceedings, Dr. Tamer Elsayed, director of finance at FII Institute, encapsulated the audience with his keynote address, foregrounding the strategic path to financial sustainability in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

The first panel discussion was moderated by Dr. Nouf Binhadab, program director and assistant professor at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, and featured Dr. Nujoud Srdar, assistant professor at King AbdulAziz University, Anwar Hadidi, senior executive director at Deloitte Middle East, and Adam Clarke, VP, finance at BAE Systems KSA. The session, titled, 'CFOs Leading Recovery, Growth, And Sustainability To Meet Vision 2030,' spotlighted the evolving role of CFOs in the era of recovery and sustainable growth.

In an engaging fireside chat, Porter and Ahmad Dawood, CFO at PepsiCo Middle East Foods, shared their insights on 'How to Get a Seat at the Leadership Table.' Extending the conversation, Porter moderated the following panel session, with Noura Alkahtani, director at the Ministry of National Guard – Health Affairs, Yousef A. Alyousef, CFO at Mukamalah Aviation Company, and Hasan Bahes, CEO at IMA Chapter President Riyadh, discussing the intricate liaison between CFOs and organizational value chains.

Dawood expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "The Future CFO Roadshow provided a unique platform for financial leaders to exchange insights and ideas, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. It was an honor to be part of this esteemed gathering and contribute to the discussions on securing a seat at the leadership table. The event truly highlighted the evolving role of CFOs in driving recovery, growth, and sustainability in line with Vision 2030."

Gleim, Hock International, SOCPA, BAE systems, Saudi Aramco, Morgan International, PwC's Academy, and IMA's Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Western Province Chapters sponsored the event. Acknowledging their significant impact on the industry, Saudi Aramco and PepsiCo were celebrated with the Platinum Corporate Partner Award.

The Future CFO Roadshow delivered a confluence of wisdom and perspective, enriching its attendees, and setting the tone for the future of financial leadership in alignment with Vision 2030.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

