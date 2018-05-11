Influenza A Viral Infections Drug Development Pipeline Report 2018 - Key Companies Include Sanofi, Seqirus and NanoViricides

This report Influenza A Viral Infections Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for influenza A viral infections. It comprehensively documents therapeutics under development for influenza A H3N2, H1N1, H5N1 and H7N9 subtype infections, and features dormant and discontinued products.

Influenza is an acute infection of the respiratory tract that predominately affects the nose, throat and bronchi, and less commonly the lungs. Influenza viruses have a single-stranded segmented RNA genome.

They belong to the family Orthomyxoviridae, and are categorized into three genera based on their core proteins A, B and C. Influenza A and B viruses are responsible for the majority of symptomatic cases of influenza in humans.

Influenza A viruses can be further categorized based on their expression of two viral surface proteins: hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N). These viruses are known to have high mutation rates, with frequent changes to the viral protein structure.

The total number of products under development for influenza A H3N2, H1N1, H5N1 and H7N9 subtype infections is 54, 107, 58 and 31, respectively. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Sanofi, Seqirus and NanoViricides.

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for influenza A viral infections?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?

