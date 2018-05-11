Influenza A Viral Infections Drug Development Pipeline Report 2018 - Key Companies Include Sanofi, Seqirus and NanoViricides

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Influenza A Viral Infections Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report Influenza A Viral Infections Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for influenza A viral infections. It comprehensively documents therapeutics under development for influenza A H3N2, H1N1, H5N1 and H7N9 subtype infections, and features dormant and discontinued products.
Influenza is an acute infection of the respiratory tract that predominately affects the nose, throat and bronchi, and less commonly the lungs. Influenza viruses have a single-stranded segmented RNA genome.
They belong to the family Orthomyxoviridae, and are categorized into three genera based on their core proteins A, B and C. Influenza A and B viruses are responsible for the majority of symptomatic cases of influenza in humans.
Influenza A viruses can be further categorized based on their expression of two viral surface proteins: hemagglutinin (H) and neuraminidase (N). These viruses are known to have high mutation rates, with frequent changes to the viral protein structure.
The total number of products under development for influenza A H3N2, H1N1, H5N1 and H7N9 subtype infections is 54, 107, 58 and 31, respectively. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Sanofi, Seqirus and NanoViricides.
- Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for influenza A viral infections?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened within this field?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Therapeutics Development
4 Therapeutics Assessment
5 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
6 Dormant Projects
7 Discontinued Products
8 Product Development Milestones
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc
- Adimmune Corp
- Akshaya Bio Inc
- Altimmune Inc
- Antigen Express Inc
- Aphios Corp
- AusBio Ltd
- Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co Ltd
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd
- Celltrion Inc
- CEL-SCI Corp
- Cilian AG
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc
- ContraFect Corp
- Curevac AG
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc
- EpiVax Inc
- Etubics Corp
- FluGen Inc
- Gemmus Pharma Inc
- Genentech Inc
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Hemispherx Biopharma Inc
- iBio Inc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Jiangsu Kanion Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Johnson & Johnson
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc
- Kineta Inc
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd
- Lakewood-Amedex Inc
- Medicago Inc
- Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp
- MedImmune LLC
- Microbiotix Inc
- Moderna Therapeutics Inc
- Mucosis BV
- NanoBio Corp
- NanoViricides Inc
- Novavax Inc
- Ology Bioservices Inc
- OPKO Health Inc
- PaxVax Inc
- PeptiDream Inc
- Recce Ltd
- Sanofi
- Sanofi Pasteur SA
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
- Shionogi & Co Ltd
- SK Chemicals Co Ltd
- TechnoVax Inc
- Touchlight Genetics Ltd
- Vaccibody AS
- Vaxart Inc
- Vaxine Pty Ltd
- VBI Vaccines Inc
- VirionHealth Ltd
- Visterra Inc
- Vivaldi Biosciences Inc
