Influenza Diagnostics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2022 to 2027, The rising adoption of rapid diagnostic products in physician office laboratories is a major trend, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The influenza diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2022 to 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 466.18 million, according to Technavio. The latest trend within the market is the escalating utilization of rapid diagnostic products within physician office laboratories. Manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing the development of cost-effective and swift tests grounded in immunoassays. This surge in adoption is propelled by the imperative for prompt test results during patient visits, fostering widespread usage across medical laboratories within physicians' offices. The proliferation of physician office laboratory practices is further catalyzed by their alignment with value-based care initiatives and quality payment programs, curbing hospitalization rates. Consequently, this momentum fuels the demand for epidemic testing products in such laboratories, accentuating the global market's growth trajectory in the foreseeable future.

Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 466.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China

Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson , and Co., BICO Group AB, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocartis Group NV, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., Princeton BioMeditech Corp., QIAGEN NV, Response Biomedical Corp., SA Scientific Ltd., Sd Biosensor Inc., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Quidelortho Corp., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research centers, and homecare), type (point-of-care testing, immunodiagnostics, and molecular diagnostics), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

The early detection of influenza is a key factor driving market growth.

Influenza, a prevalent viral infection, impacts a substantial portion of the global population annually. The increasing number of influenza cases has resulted in a greater demand for diagnostic tests to detect and manage the infection early. Furthermore, during influenza outbreaks, the number of influenza cases increases significantly, increasing the need for diagnostic tests to detect and monitor the spread of the virus. In response to this seasonal demand, diagnostic manufacturers are providing healthcare facilities with influenza diagnostic kits and tests to meet their growing testing needs. Hospitals, clinics, and laboratory systems are experiencing an increased presence of influenza strains, necessitating reliable and efficient diagnostics to manage more significant numbers of patients effectively during the influenza season Hence, early detection of influenza is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The lack of laboratory infrastructure in developing regions is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Analyst Review

The global influenza diagnostics market continues to evolve with advancements in rapid disease diagnosis technologies. The prevalence of influenza underscores the critical need for accurate and timely diagnostic solutions. Ongoing influenza research drives innovation in diagnostic technologies such as viral culture tests, serology tests, and rapid antigen testing (RT-PCR), enhancing sensitivity and specificity while minimizing false-negative and false-positive results.

Key players in this market include large hospitals, diagnostic centers, and small-scale clinics that rely on research industries to develop cutting-edge diagnostic tools and solutions. Collaboration through initiatives like Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs) fosters breakthroughs in diagnostics.

The regulatory framework, notably the FDA, ensures the quality and efficacy of test kits and reagents used in influenza diagnostics. Instruments for both molecular and traditional diagnostic tests play a crucial role in diagnostic laboratories and clinics, enabling efficient testing workflows.

In response to the dynamic nature of influenza viruses, continuous improvement in diagnostic assays and techniques is imperative. Research industries drive innovation, enhancing the performance of diagnostic tests while streamlining processes in diagnostic laboratories and clinics.

Small-scale clinics benefit from compact diagnostic solutions tailored to their operational needs, ensuring timely diagnosis and patient management. Moreover, advancements in molecular diagnostic tests enable rapid detection of influenza strains, guiding treatment decisions effectively.

However, challenges such as false-negative and false-positive results persist, emphasizing the importance of stringent quality control measures and ongoing research. The influenza diagnostics market thrives on innovation, with stakeholders continually striving to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.

In conclusion, the influenza diagnostics market is characterized by a diverse array of stakeholders, ranging from large hospitals to small-scale clinics, all united in the common goal of combating influenza through timely and accurate diagnosis. Collaboration, innovation, and adherence to regulatory standards are pivotal in driving advancements and meeting the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients alike.

Market Overview

The global influenza diagnostics market continues to surge due to the imperative need for rapid disease diagnosis amid the high prevalence of influenza outbreaks worldwide. With ongoing influenza research, diagnostic technologies have evolved, offering varied methods such as viral culture tests, serology tests, and rapid antigen testing (RT-PCR). These advancements not only enhance accuracy but also expedite results, crucial for prompt treatment and containment. The demand for rapid antigen testing particularly underscores the urgency for swift identification. As influenza remains a significant public health concern, continuous innovation and adoption of efficient diagnostic technologies are pivotal in combating its spread effectively.

