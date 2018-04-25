Influenza Market, 2022 - Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that provides a thorough evaluation of the market for influenza vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. The geographic scope of this study is global, with emphasis on U.S. and European data.



The report identifies markets in general segments: Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics. Each market segment discussion provides detailed information based on product categories, uses of products, forecasts and competitive analyses. Additionally, the study covers some of the most significant issues, trends and market factors.



Report Includes:

25 data tables and 77 additional tables

An overview of the global influenza market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Alere Inc., MedImmune, LLC, Cepheid Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc and Qiagen N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Influenza Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

2 Summary and Highlights

The Influenza Market: Summary of Major Markets

3 Industry Overview and Background

Overview

History of the Market

Epidemics and Pandemics in History

Virus Mutations

Influenza Types

WHO and CDC Influenza Response

World Health Organization

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

U.S. Viral Surveillance

FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and Vaccine Composition

Vaccine Recommendations

Vaccine Effectiveness

Universal Vaccine

Population Demographics and Influenza Incidence/Mortality

Global Demographics

Global Life Expectancy

Influenza Incidence and Mortality

The 2017-2018 Influenza Season (Through January 2018 )

4 Global Influenza Vaccine Market

Overview

Current Vaccines

The Global Influenza Vaccine Market

Seasonal versus Pandemic Sales

Regional Market Summary

The U.S. Influenza Vaccine Market

History of Vaccine Manufacturer Participation in the United States

The European Influenza Vaccine Market

Global Competitor Analysis

Influenza Vaccine Developments

Clinical Trials

5 Global Influenza Therapeutics Market

Overview

Current Therapies

Generic Availability

The Global Influenza Therapeutics Market

Seasonal versus Pandemic Sales

Regional Market Summary

The U.S. Influenza Therapeutics Market

The European Influenza Therapeutics Market

Global Competitor Analysis

Influenza Treatment Developments

Clinical Trials

6 Global Influenza Diagnostic Market

Overview

Test Descriptions

Product Descriptions

Laboratory Services

The Global Influenza Diagnostic Market

Regional Market Summary

Global Competitor Analysis

7 Influenza Pandemic Impact

Epidemic/Pandemic Threat

H1N1 Outbreak 2009 (Swine Flu)

Rapid Diagnostics

Pandemic Testing

Seasonal Influenza Tests

Avian Flu

Avian Flu Surveillance

The WHO and Containment for Pandemic Influenza

International Influenza Vaccine Stockpile Orders

Pre-Pandemic Vaccination

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Antiviral Resistance

Recreated Viruses

Immaterialized Market Risk

Media Coverage and Vaccinations

Pandemic Preparedness Plans

Infrared Sensors and Thermal Imagers

The United States

Japan

China

Brazil

United Kingdom

8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Overview

Influenza Patent Review by Year

Influenza Patent Review by Country

Influenza Patent Review by Assignee

Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT )

( ) Seqirus U.K. Limited

Academia Sinica

Celltrion Inc.

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xiamen University

9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Overview of Influenza Market Trends

Total Market Analysis

Regional Market Summary

10 Company Profiles



Alere Inc.

Medimmune/Astrazeneca

Medimmune Inc.

Becton Dickinson And Company

Cepheid

Daiichi Sankyo

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Hologic Inc

Luminex Corp.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Mylan N.V.

Orasure Technologies

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corp.

Roche

Sanofi/Sanofi Pasteur

Sekisui Diagnostics Llc

Seqirus



