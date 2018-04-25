Influenza Market, 2022 - Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that provides a thorough evaluation of the market for influenza vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. The geographic scope of this study is global, with emphasis on U.S. and European data.
The report identifies markets in general segments: Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics. Each market segment discussion provides detailed information based on product categories, uses of products, forecasts and competitive analyses. Additionally, the study covers some of the most significant issues, trends and market factors.
Report Includes:
- 25 data tables and 77 additional tables
- An overview of the global influenza market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry
- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Alere Inc., MedImmune, LLC, Cepheid Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc and Qiagen N.V.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Influenza Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
2 Summary and Highlights
- The Influenza Market: Summary of Major Markets
3 Industry Overview and Background
- Overview
- History of the Market
- Epidemics and Pandemics in History
- Virus Mutations
- Influenza Types
- WHO and CDC Influenza Response
- World Health Organization
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- U.S. Viral Surveillance
- FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee and Vaccine Composition
- Vaccine Recommendations
- Vaccine Effectiveness
- Universal Vaccine
- Population Demographics and Influenza Incidence/Mortality
- Global Demographics
- Global Life Expectancy
- Influenza Incidence and Mortality
- The 2017-2018 Influenza Season (Through January 2018)
4 Global Influenza Vaccine Market
- Overview
- Current Vaccines
- The Global Influenza Vaccine Market
- Seasonal versus Pandemic Sales
- Regional Market Summary
- The U.S. Influenza Vaccine Market
- History of Vaccine Manufacturer Participation in the United States
- The European Influenza Vaccine Market
- Global Competitor Analysis
- Influenza Vaccine Developments
- Clinical Trials
5 Global Influenza Therapeutics Market
- Overview
- Current Therapies
- Generic Availability
- The Global Influenza Therapeutics Market
- Seasonal versus Pandemic Sales
- Regional Market Summary
- The U.S. Influenza Therapeutics Market
- The European Influenza Therapeutics Market
- Global Competitor Analysis
- Influenza Treatment Developments
- Clinical Trials
6 Global Influenza Diagnostic Market
- Overview
- Test Descriptions
- Product Descriptions
- Laboratory Services
- The Global Influenza Diagnostic Market
- Regional Market Summary
- Global Competitor Analysis
7 Influenza Pandemic Impact
- Epidemic/Pandemic Threat
- H1N1 Outbreak 2009 (Swine Flu)
- Rapid Diagnostics
- Pandemic Testing
- Seasonal Influenza Tests
- Avian Flu
- Avian Flu Surveillance
- The WHO and Containment for Pandemic Influenza
- International Influenza Vaccine Stockpile Orders
- Pre-Pandemic Vaccination
- Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)
- Antiviral Resistance
- Recreated Viruses
- Immaterialized Market Risk
- Media Coverage and Vaccinations
- Pandemic Preparedness Plans
- Infrared Sensors and Thermal Imagers
- The United States
- Japan
- China
- Brazil
- United Kingdom
8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Overview
- Influenza Patent Review by Year
- Influenza Patent Review by Country
- Influenza Patent Review by Assignee
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Seqirus U.K. Limited
- Academia Sinica
- Celltrion Inc.
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Shionogi & Co. Ltd.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Xiamen University
9 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Overview of Influenza Market Trends
- Total Market Analysis
- Regional Market Summary
10 Company Profiles
- Alere Inc.
- Medimmune/Astrazeneca
- Medimmune Inc.
- Becton Dickinson And Company
- Cepheid
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Hologic Inc
- Luminex Corp.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Mylan N.V.
- Orasure Technologies
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quidel Corp.
- Roche
- Sanofi/Sanofi Pasteur
- Sekisui Diagnostics Llc
- Seqirus
