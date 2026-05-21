Influere Investigations Addresses the Rise of AI-Assisted Fraud and What It Means for Scam Victims Today

DOVER, Del., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Influere Investigations is drawing attention to a significant shift in how online scams are being carried out, as artificial intelligence tools become more widely used by fraudsters targeting individuals across trading platforms, messaging apps, and social media channels.

The firm has observed a marked increase in cases where AI is being used to make fraudulent schemes harder to detect at first contact. Fake trading platforms now use AI-generated performance data to appear fully operational. Voice cloning and deepfake video calls are being used to build trust before financial transfers are requested and phishing messages are becoming increasingly personalized using scraped data, making them harder to question in the moment.

"What we are seeing is that the schemes look more convincing up front, but the evidence trail they leave behind is the same," said Ghazi Al-Jarrah, Certified Fraud Examiner at Influere Investigations. "Our job is to work through that trail systematically and document what actually happened."

Influere Investigations continues to work with victims of AI-assisted fraud across several case types, including:

Fake investment platforms using AI-generated dashboards to simulate real activity

Voice cloning and deepfake impersonation cases involving financial transfers

AI-personalized investment outreach through social media and messaging apps

Follow-up recovery scams using AI tools to imitate legitimate investigative services

"The evidence in these cases is often more scattered than people expect," added Al-Jarrah. "Multiple channels, multiple personas, and a deliberate construction of trust. Organizing that into something reviewable is exactly what we focus on."

The firm emphasizes that its role remains centered on documentation and evidence review. Outcomes depend on each case's specific facts, available records, and the steps taken by the client through their own dispute or legal process.

For more information, visit influereinvestigations.com.

About Influere Investigations

Influere Investigations is a professional investigative consulting firm helping victims of online fraud organize evidence, reconstruct timelines, and prepare structured case documentation for dispute and regulatory review. With an emphasis on documentation clarity, accuracy, and confidentiality, influereinvestigations.com provides individuals with a structured account of what happened that can be assessed by financial institutions and relevant authorities.

SOURCE Influere Investigations