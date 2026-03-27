Influere Investigations Launches State-of-the-Art Online Fraud Investigation Service

DOVER, Del., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Influere Investigations has officially launched its online fraud investigations platform. The company now provides reporting services that may help victims in their dispute process.

"Nowadays, online fraud is much more structured and less transparent," said Ghazi Al-Jarrah, Certified Fraud Examiner at Influere Investigations. "The public is increasingly exposed to sophisticated scams, and the biggest problem is that they appear very credible at the initial stage. Well, we're here to help. We use our professional tools to examine this in detail and provide a clear, evidence-based account of the events, so that victims will not remain with a feeling of helplessness."

"We're here to help"

Influere Investigations handles a wide range of online scam cases, ranging from cryptocurrency and trading to property investment and romantic background scams. The company organizes evidence into coherent case files, which includes a verified timeline, indexed materials, and clearly referenced transaction details - all with the goal of facilitating future actions for victims. Furthermore, the company also offers consultations and B2B cyber checks, as well as a variety of other preventive measures for multiple types of cyber threats.

"Our approach is centered on the victim and their sense of helplessness after such events," added Al-Jarrah. "In many instances, they possess a lot of important information, but they don't know what to do with it. That's where our know-how comes into play. We consolidate it into research, as well as crafted reports that can benefit a claim in front of disputers, and we do it in a clear, reliable, professional and - most importantly - confident manner.

About Influere Investigations

Influere Investigations has already based its name as a high-standard research firm for victims of online scams. The firm focuses on transforming fragmented information into structured, verifiable reports that can be assessed by financial institutions and competent bodies. With an emphasis on speed, accuracy and confidentiality, influereinvestigations.com can be of great assistance to individuals in the complex process of a dispute process.

SOURCE Influere Investigations