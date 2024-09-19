Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Day 2 Highlights: Key Insights on Leadership, AI, and IT Process Modernization

Day 2 of Info-Tech LIVE 2024 brought deeper discussions on IT leadership, AI, and modernizing core IT processes, featuring thought leaders and experts from across the technology landscape.

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The second day of Info-Tech LIVE 2024 continued to build momentum with a series of impactful sessions to help IT leaders tackle the challenges of the exponentially changing technology environment. Day two delivered valuable insights to over 2,000 IT professionals, covering topics such as AI, leadership, and modernizing IT frameworks.

Key Highlights from Day 2 Featured Keynotes:

1. Systematically Improve IT: The Seven Secrets of Successful CIOs

Speakers: Geoff Nielson, SVP Brand & Reach at Info-Tech Research Group

In this keynote, Geoff Nielson introduced Info-Tech's CIO Playbook, the firm's new comprehensive roadmap designed to help CIOs navigate the complexities of modern IT leadership. Nielson explored how the Playbook's 12-month framework enables CIOs to systematically improve their IT departments by focusing on critical priority areas such as stakeholder management, innovation, and cybersecurity. By balancing day-to-day operational demands with strategic foresight, Nielson explained how successful CIOs can lead transformational change and elevate IT's role as a strategic partner within the organization.

Key Takeaways:

Talent development is often more effective than talent acquisition. According to Info-Tech's Talent Trends survey, 64% of new roles take over three months to fill, costing organizations significant time and resources.

Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision diagnostic reveals that 59% of IT departments face capacity constraints, with an expected 38% of IT projects failing to deliver expected value.

Only 54% of project investments are productive. IT departments need to adopt agile methodologies and ruthlessly prioritize mission-critical projects to deliver value efficiently.

2. Beyond Resilience: A New Path to a Strong Culture

Speakers: Daniel Pink - Chief Insight Officer and Bestselling Author

Daniel Pink's highly anticipated keynote offered actionable strategies for building a stronger organizational culture. Pink provided practical tips on fostering focus, improving motivation, harnessing the power of regret, and rethinking how we approach breaks to improve performance —all essential in driving employee engagement and creating a more resilient organization.

Key Takeaways:

With only 100 days left in the year, Pink emphasized the value of creating a "to-don't" list —tasks to avoid that waste time and divert attention—as a way to improve focus and productivity.

—tasks to avoid that waste time and divert attention—as a way to improve focus and productivity. Developing progress rituals was highlighted as a key to boosting motivation and long-term engagement. Pink encouraged individuals to list three ways they made progress each day for the next 100 days , reinforcing the impact of small, meaningful wins.

, reinforcing the impact of small, meaningful wins. The importance of breaks took center stage, as Pink encouraged professionals to rethink breaks not as distractions but as essential components of performance. He outlined how the most effective breaks involve movement, socializing, and spending time outdoors.

3. 2025 AI Trends Sneak Peek: Four Key AI Trends Affecting CIOs

Speaker: Bill Wong - AI Research Fellow

Bill Wong provided a forward-looking overview of the four critical AI trends expected to significantly impact CIOs in the coming year. From IT's growing role in leading AI strategy to the rise of solution-based AI offerings and the increasing threat of deepfakes, Wong's session highlighted the key challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The session also touched on the role of AI regulations in shaping responsible governance frameworks.

The full 2025 AI Trends report will be released in November 2024, offering deeper insights and strategic recommendations for CIOs. This report will help IT leaders refine their AI strategies, address emerging risks, and ensure their AI initiatives align with business objectives and regulatory requirements.

For media inquiries regarding the upcoming AI Trends 2025 report or to request an interview with Info-Tech's experts on the topic, including Bill Wong, please contact [email protected].

Key Takeaways:

According to Info-Tech's Future of IT Survey, 40% of organizations are still developing an AI strategy , highlighting that this remains a relatively new process for many .

, highlighting that this remains a relatively new process for many CIOs are increasingly tasked with driving AI strategy. However, many organizations lack governance frameworks or a clear business case for AI implementation , making strategic alignment essential.

, making strategic alignment essential. Organizations will prioritize adopting pre-built AI solutions over developing in-house models , but these require customization. Fit-for-purpose models may outperform larger, generalized LLMs.

, but these require customization. Fit-for-purpose models may outperform larger, generalized LLMs. Expanding AI regulations will push organizations to adopt Responsible AI frameworks that balance innovation with safety, ensuring compliance without stifling progress.

4. M&G 2.0: Modernizing Info-Tech's Core IT Process Framework

Speaker: Jack Hakimian - SVP Research Development at Info-Tech Research Group

Jack Hakimian unveiled the next generation of Info-Tech's Management & Governance (M&G) Framework, modernized to meet the evolving needs of IT organizations in today's exponentially advancing technological landscape. Hakimian highlighted how the updated framework equips CIOs with the methodologies needed to enhance core IT processes, improve operational efficiency, and align IT with broader business goals. By leveraging the firm's comprehensive framework, CIOs can ensure their departments remain agile and poised for sustainable growth in an era defined by exponential IT advancements.

Key Takeaways:

IT frameworks evolve because the role of IT within organizations is constantly shifting, driven by technological advances and changes in the vendor landscape.

The pace of change in IT frameworks is accelerating, especially in the Exponential IT era, requiring leaders to continually measure and refine their capabilities.

In order for IT to shift attention to transformational capabilities, foundational ones need to perform reliably.

Looking Ahead to Day 3 at Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Day two of the conference provided deeper insights into IT leadership, AI applications, and the modernization of IT processes. With these sessions, attendees gained actionable strategies that will guide teams through the challenges and opportunities of Exponential IT. Looking ahead to day three, the final sessions of the conference will cover topics such as AI, data, and the future of IT leadership and talent management, with keynote sessions featuring Dr. Timnit Gebru, Carlene McCubbin, Gordon McMaster, Jennifer Rozon, Tom Larson, and Heather Leier-Murray.

