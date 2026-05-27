Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

The 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group, powered by SoftwareReviews, identifies the top-rated platforms based on 223 verified end-user reviews. The report recognizes providers that help organizations measure digital performance, better understand customer behavior, and make more confident data-driven decisions across websites, applications, and campaigns.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As organizations rely more heavily on websites, applications, and online campaigns to engage customers, digital analytics platforms are becoming essential for measuring performance and improving digital experiences. Info-Tech Research Group's 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant Report recognizes Amplitude Analytics, Google Analytics 360, Hotjar, and Adobe Analytics as Champions that delivered the strongest combination of product performance and customer satisfaction, based on verified end-user feedback collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

The 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group identifies the top-rated platforms that delivered the strongest combination of product performance and customer satisfaction. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Digital analytics solutions help marketing, e-commerce, and customer experience teams understand how users interact with digital channels and content. Capabilities such as real-time reporting, audience segmentation, behavioral tracking, predictive analytics, and customizable dashboards give organizations clearer visibility into customer behavior and support more informed decisions about digital strategy.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant is a comprehensive software evaluation tool that ranks products based on verified user feedback across key dimensions, including likelihood to recommend, feature rankings, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures that rankings are based entirely on authentic user reviews, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

The 2026 Digital Analytics Champions are as follows:

Amplitude Analytics, 8.3 CS, recognized for its strong website analytics capabilities.

Google Analytics 360, 8.3 CS, ranked highly for product strategy and rate of improvement.

Hotjar, 8.2 CS, ranked high for its predictive analytics feature.

Adobe Analytics, 8.1 CS, recognized for its product analytics features.

"Digital analytics isn't just about tracking visits or campaign performance. Organizations need solutions that help teams interpret behavior, identify what's working, and act quickly on reliable data," says Terra Higginson, a principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The highest-rated providers in this year's Data Quadrant are helping teams move from reporting activity to improving digital experiences and business outcomes."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals with intimate experience with the software across the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant Report

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group