Info-Tech Research Group Reveals Dr. Timnit Gebru and Meredith Whittaker to Be Keynote Speakers at LIVE 2024 IT Conference

The annual Info-Tech LIVE conference provides CIOs and IT professionals with practical insights to drive technology-led transformations, impact business outcomes, and accelerate their professional careers over the coming year. The first round of anticipated keynote speakers for the September 2024 conference has been formally announced by the global research and advisory firm.

TORONTO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the first two highly anticipated keynote speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2024: Dr. Timnit Gebru and Meredith Whittaker. Info-Tech LIVE 2024 will provide leaders and industry professionals with unparalleled insights into the latest advancements in AI and Exponential IT. The prestigious annual three-day conference, which brings together global CIOs and IT professionals across diverse industries, is scheduled from September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Info-Tech Research Group has announced the first two keynote speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2024: Dr. Timnit Gebru and Meredith Whittaker. The conference is scheduled for September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Dr. Timnit Gebru, a pioneering computer scientist and advocate for ethical AI, is the founder and executive director of the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), focusing on the impact of AI on marginalized communities. Dr. Gebru is known for her groundbreaking work on the ethical implications of AI and her advocacy for greater diversity in the tech industry. Meredith Whittaker, a leading voice in AI policy and president of the Signal Foundation, has been instrumental in advancing secure communication technologies and data transparency. As the cofounder of the AI Now Institute, Whittaker's efforts have significantly influenced responsible AI practices and major policy reforms.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Timnit Gebru and Meredith Whittaker as keynote speakers at Info-Tech LIVE 2024," says Gord Harrison, senior vice president of research and advisory at Info-Tech Research Group. "Their contributions and work in AI and technology ethics will offer our attendees unique perspectives and invaluable insights. By engaging with these influential leaders, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the profound impact of AI and Exponential IT on the future of technology and how to harness these innovations to drive their organizations forward."

Special Keynote Speakers for LIVE 2024:

Dr. Timnit Gebru

Founder & Executive Director, The Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR)

A trail-blazing computer scientist, Dr. Gebru is renowned for her efforts to reduce the potential negative impacts of AI. As the former co-lead of Google's Ethical AI research team, Dr. Gebru's departure from Google after authoring a pivotal research paper on the risks of large language models (LLMs) ignited a labor movement, resulting in the formation of the first tech workers' union at Google.

Meredith Whittaker

President, Signal Foundation

As a cofounder of New York University's AI Now Institute, Whittaker's work has helped shape global AI policy. During her decade-long tenure at Google, she founded its Open Research Group and cofounded M-Lab, the world's largest open data source on internet performance. Whittaker gained notable recognition as a key organizer of the Google walkouts and for her role in a protest against Google's involvement in a military drone AI surveillance program.

"Through cutting-edge insights and research, this year's gathering of global experts will address the most pressing opportunities and challenges in today's tech landscape," adds Harrison. "We are looking forward to welcoming distinguished CIOs, speakers, and partners to Las Vegas this September. Together, we will explore the future of AI, ethical considerations, and the exponentially evolving landscape of technology."

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024.

Updates and new details about speakers, agendas, and exclusive event experiences can be found via LinkedIn and Twitter over the coming months.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2024

Taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas, this premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to cover the insights presented at Info-Tech LIVE or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group