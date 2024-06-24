Info-Tech Research Group Reveals the Top Six Network Monitoring Solutions of 2024 in Its Emotional Footprint Report, Based on SoftwareReviews Data

The latest Network Monitoring Impact report from Info-Tech Research Group leverage SoftwareReviews data to highlight the leading tools that empower organizations with advanced decision-making capabilities to navigate today's evolving market dynamics.

TORONTO, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published its 2024 Network Monitoring Enterprise Emotional Footprint Report. The report, powered by SoftwareReviews data, names six network monitoring software providers as Champions for the year.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape.

Network monitoring software is essential for maintaining the health of computer networks, as it tracks up-time, transmission speed, and quality of service (QoS) and identifies failing components. The software documents any issues and notifies network administrators via email, SMS, or other alerts in case of outages or service degradation.

In 2024, organizations are increasingly adopting network monitoring tools to ensure continuous operational efficiency. These tools help minimize downtime and address potential issues proactively, safeguarding both business continuity and reputation. Without such tools, organizations risk undetected network failures, prolonged downtime, compromised data security, and reduced productivity. These challenges can lead to significant financial losses and damage to their competitive edge.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) Index measures high-level user sentiment. It aggregates emotional response ratings across 25 provocative questions, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and product.

For organizations seeking the ideal network monitoring software solution that best aligns with their specific requirements, the Info-Tech Research Group Emotional Footprint Report spotlights the year's leading providers. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 952 users and SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint assessment.

The 2024 Network Monitoring Software Champions are as follows:

LogicMonitor Platform, 91 NEF, ranked high for being efficient.

Progress Whatsup Gold, 87 NEF, ranked high for being fair.

SolarWinds NPN, 88 NEF, ranked high for enabling productivity.

Datadog, 89 NEF, ranked high for enhancing performance.

ManageEngine Site24x7, 88 NEF, ranked high for saving time.

ManageEngine OpManager, 93 NEF, ranked high for being effective.

By implementing network monitoring software, businesses are able to preemptively tackle network issues to ensure smooth operations and protect their bottom line.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. The Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

