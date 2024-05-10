Info-Tech Research Group Unveils Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Emotional Footprint Report, Highlighting the Top Platforms in 2024 Based on SoftwareReviews Data

A new Robotic Process Automation Data Quadrant Report from the global research and advisory firm showcases the leading RPA tools for 2024. Based on data from SoftwareReviews, the report identifies the top software providers that are empowering organizations with enhanced automation capabilities to effectively navigate today's market dynamics. This year's Champions include UiPath Business Process Automation, Automation Anywhere, SS&C Blue Prism Enterprise, Microsoft Power Automate, and ElectroNeek.

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published the 2024 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Enterprise Emotional Footprint Report, powered by SoftwareReviews data. SoftwareReviews is a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. The firm's report names five RPA providers as Champions in the enterprise market for the year.

RPA uses a low-code framework to automate well-defined, repetitive business operations according to established rules. Through RPA bots, companies can effectively carry out automated tasks like computations, transaction reconciliations, and sending alerts for transcription discrepancies. Additionally, this software integrates effortlessly with both structured and unstructured data sources through application user interfaces (UIs).

For organizations seeking the ideal robotic process automation (RPA) software option that is best aligned with their specific requirements, Info-Tech's report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 1283 users and SoftwareReviews' emotional footprint assessment.

The 2024 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Enterprise Software Champions are as follows:

RPA solutions enable employees to quickly automate business procedures and applications, even without extensive programming knowledge. However, organizations may face various challenges in implementation and adoption, highlighting the importance of selecting a platform that offers comprehensive training and support resources.

Analyst Insight:

"Robotic process automation (RPA) is revolutionizing productivity and enabling deeper insights in today's dynamic business and IT landscape," notes Andrew Kum-Seun, research director at Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "Integrating RPA with business process management, low-code platforms, AI, and advanced workflow automation is crucial for comprehensive end-to-end process automation. RPA's ease of use, AI support, and rich template library empower organizations to create and take ownership of their automations. The incorporation and evolution of predictive analytics, responsible AI, robust security controls, process mining and discovery, and sophisticated automation orchestration management has transformed RPA into a strategic solution that all organizations should consider in their toolbox."

User assessments of software categories on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. The firm's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

