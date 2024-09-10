Info-Tech Research Group's New Blueprint Advises Aligning Security Strategies With Business Objectives Amid Rising Cyberthreats

In its latest resource, Info-Tech Research Group offers security leaders insights to seamlessly align their security strategies with broader business objectives. This innovative approach addresses the pressing need for proactive measures, ensuring organizations are not just reactive but strategically prepared for emerging challenges. By integrating comprehensive risk management with core business goals, the blueprint empowers leaders to strengthen their defenses while driving business growth.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As organizations face an unprecedented surge in cyberthreats, the need for robust security risk management has never been more critical. Traditional manual risk management methods are increasingly inadequate, often failing to deliver the timely and comprehensive insights required to navigate today's complex digital environment. Recognizing these challenges, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest blueprint, Assess and Manage Security Risks, offering organizations a scalable, integrated process to effectively assess and manage security risks. The timely resource provides security leaders with the necessary tools to enhance their security posture and stay ahead of evolving threats.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Assess and Manage Security Risks" blueprint outlines a step-by-step approach for organizations to develop effective security threat and risk assessments. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"A mature security risk management practice is a critical component of a comprehensive and risk-aware information security program. What is often missed is that successful security risk management also enables innovation," says Michel Hébert, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "It not only reduces the residual risk associated with technology use to an acceptable level for the organization but also empowers it to make informed decisions about taking the right risks."

Info-Tech's newly published resource highlights the major challenges organizations face in managing security risks. One common issue is the inability to equip development teams with the tools and expertise needed to conduct their own risk assessments effectively. Security leaders also often struggle to provide timely and accurate risk assessments, which are critical for informed decision-making. Additionally, integrating security risks into broader enterprise risk management programs remains a significant hurdle, limiting visibility and comprehensive oversight.

"A key challenge with traditional approaches to security risk management is that threat and risk assessments are often too unwieldy to offer complete and real-time insights for decision-making," explains Hébert. "The key function of security risk management is timely triage, distinguishing between risks that require immediate action and those that can be addressed later. If processes can't do that, then they will fail."

The data-backed resource from Info-Tech advocates for a dynamic strategy for assessing and managing security risks. The firm underscores the importance of security leaders collaborating with business owners, ensuring they are directly involved in the risk management process. This partnership is crucial for aligning security efforts with broader business objectives. By fostering cross-functional collaboration, organizations can create a more integrated and strategic approach to managing security risks, ultimately strengthening their ability to anticipate and mitigate potential threats.

In the Assess and Manage Security Risks blueprint, Info-Tech outlines a step-by-step approach for organizations to develop effective security threat and risk assessments:

Define the Scope: Identify assets that need protection and the environment in which they operate. Assess Valuation: Determine the value, operational importance, and sensitivity of each asset and its role in compliance with regulations. Identify Threats: Recognize potential threats to each asset, including cyber, physical, or internal threats. Assess Vulnerabilities: Analyze the vulnerabilities that could be exploited by the identified threats. Analyze and Evaluate Risk: Assess the likelihood and potential impact of each threat exploiting a vulnerability. Prioritize Security Risks: Prioritize security risks and allocate resources to the most significant risks first. Treat Risks: Implement preventive, detective, or responsive security controls. Monitor and Review: Continuously assess the effectiveness of controls, update new threats and vulnerabilities, and adjust the threat and risk assessment accordingly.

Info-Tech's comprehensive resource equips security leaders with the insights to transform their approach to managing security risks. By adopting this dynamic approach organizations can improve decision-making, reduce the frequency and impact of security incidents, and better align security strategies with overall business objectives. As cyberthreats continue to evolve, this blueprint provides a timely resource for strengthening security postures and safeguarding digital assets.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Michel Hébert, an expert in Info-Tech's security and privacy practice, and access to the complete Assess and Manage Security Risks blueprint, please contact [email protected].

Info-Tech LIVE 2024 Conference

Registration is now open for Info-Tech Research Group's annual IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2024, taking place September 17 to 19, 2024, at the iconic Bellagio in Las Vegas. This premier event offers journalists, podcasters, and media influencers access to exclusive content, the latest IT research and trends, and the opportunity to interview industry experts, analysts, and speakers. To apply for media passes to attend the event or to gain access to research and expert insights on trending topics, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group