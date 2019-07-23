Infoblox Achieves VMware Ready™ Status to Support Service Providers' Virtual Network Strategy

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced that its Infoblox DDI Platform and Secure DNS Solution have been designated VMware Ready™ for NFV. This will enable wireline and wireless communication service providers to build software-defined, elastic, distributed clouds. These telco clouds will help them deliver advanced services to both consumers and enterprises.

"Service providers continue to look to Infoblox to support them with their network virtualization efforts, and demand for VMware Ready™ for NFV certification is high," said Dilip Pillaipakam, vice president of service provider products at Infoblox. "This certification enables our DDI platform to support service providers with operational simplicity, making it easier to deliver a secure and reliable connection to their subscribers, while reducing network operating expenses."

Service providers need a robust DDI platform that is easy to manage and able to scale in order to take full advantage of NFV. Leveraging the VMware vCloud NFV platform, Infoblox DDI and Secure DNS Platform provides mission-critical functionality while reducing business and operational risk during the network transition to NFV and SDN.

"We are pleased that Infoblox qualifies for the VMware Ready™ logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that Infoblox's DDI Platform can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments," said Gabriele Di Piazza, vice president of solutions, Telco NFV Group, VMware.

The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.

Infoblox solutions can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange (VSX) at https://marketplace.vmware.com/vsx/company/infoblox. The VMware Solution Exchange is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.

Infoblox will be exhibiting at VMworld 2019 US, from August 25-29 in San Francisco, at booth #1939 showcasing Infoblox DDI native integration with VMware vRealize Automation, the only DDI vendor with this integration.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is leading the way to next-level DDI with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. Infoblox brings next-level security, reliability, and automation to cloud and hybrid systems, setting customers on a path to a single pane of glass for network management. Infoblox is a recognized leader with 50 percent market share comprised of 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

Note: VMware, VMware vCloud, vCloud NFV, vRealize and vRealize Automation are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

