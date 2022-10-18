Infoblox Embarks on Net-Zero Mission

Infoblox's support for Clearloop's Panola County solar project will help provide clean energy, promote economic growth and create jobs for the region

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in cloud-first networking and security services, today announced it will support the expansion of renewable energy in Panola County, Mississippi through carbon solutions platform, Clearloop. Clearloop is introducing two new solar plants into the region, which will begin providing clean energy for residents and businesses in 2024. Infoblox's support for the Panola County project will remove over 11.2 million pounds of carbon from the atmosphere and help increase equitable access to clean energy in this economically distressed community. When completed, Clearloop's Panola County plants will generate 10 megawatts of renewable and clean power, which has the capacity to power up to 2,000 homes in the region for 40 years and will prevent 786 million pounds of carbon from entering the atmosphere. Infoblox's investor, Vista Equity Partners, is also a major sponsor of Clearloop's first solar project in Jackson, Tennessee.

Site location

"Infoblox is committed to Environment, Social, and Governance, which includes a plan to reduce our GHG emissions footprint and to achieve net-zero by 2050," said Zafar Brooks, VP of DE&I, Infoblox. "Infoblox's investment in the Panola County project will offset 100 percent of our 2021 carbon emissions and is among several efforts underway to meet our broader ESG goals. This partnership with Clearloop exemplifies Infoblox's KIND mission to positively benefit society, serve diverse communities, and enrich the lives of our employees, partners, and customers."

Panola County, MS is a community of hard-working people and is classified as an economically distressed region by the Economic Innovation Group. The construction of the Panola County project will provide an economic stimulus in the region by creating jobs during the construction phase, ongoing employment opportunities, and new economic activity in the region.

"We're excited Infoblox has chosen our Panola County solar project for its net-zero initiative," said Laura Zapata, CEO and co-founder of Clearloop. "We're grateful for the forward-thinking Infoblox is showing by connecting the dots between corporate ESG promises and real impact in taking action that reclaims their carbon footprint while expanding access to clean energy in American communities, where the greatest economic and carbon reduction impact can be achieved. Infoblox's investment in a Clearloop Panola County project is a tangible step in shifting the way corporate investments clean up the grid by supporting access to equitable solar energy and catalyzing investment in underserved communities."

To learn more about Infoblox's ESG policy and other initiatives, visit our website.

About Infoblox

Infoblox is the leader in next generation DNS management and security. More than 13,000 customers, including over 75% of the Fortune 500, rely on Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their hybrid networks to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

