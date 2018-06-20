Infoblox Empowers Service Providers to Deliver Personalized Security Services at the Click-of-a-Button

"Service providers need to deliver value-added services like content control and malware detection in a cost-effective manner across their fixed and wireless networks," said Dilip Pillaipakkam, vice president of service provider business at Infoblox. "However, today's legacy approaches use deep packet inspection (DPI) technology to obtain individual user identification, which requires massive upfront investments and high ongoing costs."

With Infoblox Subscriber Services, service providers will have a cost-effective way to harness their network intelligence and deliver personalized service by leveraging insights directly from their DNS data provided by Infoblox. This new approach allows telecommunication providers to offer differentiated and personalized services, grow revenue, and reduce customer churn. Service providers can now deliver a uniform service across their wireless and wireline networks, with a cost-effective, scalable solution that offers flexible deployment models without disruption to performance.

Key Subscriber Services in this release include:

Content Filtering/Parental Control: Provides parents with the ability to block access to certain websites or content categories, putting the control and choice in the hands of the subscriber

: Helps reduce risks and vulnerabilities by providing the ability to select and enforce security policies on a per subscriber basis Subscriber Engage : Enables service providers to engage directly with their customers based on their habits and preferences (e.g.the provider can notify customers when they are running out of credit on a data plan and provide them options to upgrade or add additional capacity)

In this digital era, delivering personalized services based on intelligent insights is critical for service providers to differentiate themselves. The demand for personalized services comes at the same time as service providers are facing pressure to reduce cost and increase operational agility. Infoblox provides an alternative to adding unnecessary, expensive components that are complex to use and scale. These new DNS services harness the underlying data to deliver actionable network intelligence. Infoblox's elastic, scalable, and reliable solution for telecommunication service providers leverages its best-in-class ActiveTrust® threat intelligence to deliver a wide range of differentiated subscriber services.

