Infoblox Invests in Cloud Specialization to Scale Success of Channel Partners Selling SaaS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a relentless and growing focus on partner success, Infoblox Inc., the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, is investing in expanding the skill sets of its top-performing cloud-first channel partners.

Announced today, the new Infoblox Cloud Specialization program marks a foundational step in the execution of the company's SaaS go-to-market strategy, which is predominantly channel-centric and applies the latest advances in microservices, containerization, and virtualization to bring foundational DDI and security capabilities to the cloud in new and different ways.

"SaaS is the future of sales at Infoblox and we are thrilled to debut our Cloud Specialization program and further enable our channel partners to market, sell and support our secure SaaS solutions at scale," says Sandy Janes, Senior Director of Global Partner Programs and Operations, Infoblox. "Rewarding our channel partners throughout the customer lifecycle is a top priority at Infoblox and a key differentiator within our expanded SaaS program."

As part of the new SaaS designation, up to 30 designated channel partners worldwide will gain exclusive access to Infoblox's Cloud Champions — a team of proven cloud experts in field sales, business development, customer training and other disciplines. Working together, Infoblox's Cloud Champions will help these channel partners expand their cloud business and achieve greater success through more effectively marketing, selling and supporting SaaS-based solutions. Additional partner benefits will include double-digit sales incentives, exclusive training and education offerings, as well as executive insights and peer-to-peer learnings.

"Organizations continue to demand flexible, subscription based consumption models," says Jon Jensen, VP of Sales, Cybersecurity at Presidio, a leading IT solution provider and Infoblox channel partner participating in this year's Cloud Specialization program. "The team at Infoblox continues to impress by investing in areas like SaaS programs that impact our success and better enable us with the technology, training and talent to transform our customers' infrastructure to a more secure and scalable work from anywhere cloud environment."

"Since the shutdown began a year ago, businesses of all sizes are increasingly consuming cloud-managed DDI and security to transform how they work and, in many cases, where they work from," says Jesper Andersen, CEO and President, Infoblox. "Our channel partners have never been more valuable to the market or more vulnerable, which is why we continue to innovate – not only by delivering security and networking technologies as services, but also SaaS sales enablement and success. Our investment in the Cloud Specialization program is a milestone in our journey to becoming one of the IT channel's top SaaS innovators and sales enablers."

The Infoblox Cloud Specialization program is part of the award-winning Infoblox BuildingBLOX partner program. For more information, contact your channel account manager or [email protected].

Infoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 9,500 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

