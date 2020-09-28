Infoblox's BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud Captures FedRAMP "In Process" Designation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc., the leader in Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services, today announced that BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud has achieved "In Process" status for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud is a subset of BloxOne Threat Defense that brings the power of Infoblox's Cloud Services Portal (CSP), Threat Intel Data Exchange (TIDE), and Dossier threat investigation platform to federal agencies, enabling them to simplify and scale security from the network core to the edge.

Sponsored by the U.S. Census Bureau, Infoblox is working with the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Defense, the Executive Office of the President, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the General Services Administration, and the CIO Council to complete FedRAMP's rigorous examination requirements for data security. Once approved, federal agencies may use BloxOne Threat Defense Federal Cloud to comply with FedRAMP's security standards above the NIST SP 800-53 requirements that govern their digital transformation projects. FedRAMP certification will mark Infoblox's continued commitment to meeting stringent government industry standards — including FIPS 140-2, DISA's Approved Products List, NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program, DADMS# 108568, IOL USGv6, and NIAP Common Criteria EAL 2 — which enable federal agencies to move securely to the cloud.

"This designation validates Infoblox's commitment to enabling Federal agencies in digitally transforming and securing their networks for hybrid environments," said Ralph Havens, President of Infoblox Federal. "We are excited to serve our federal government customers with a set of networking and security solutions tailored to meet their unique compliance needs for moving to the cloud."

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 8,000 customers, including 350 of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

