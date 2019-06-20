NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following roundup is a collection of stories dealing with the InfoComm 2019 conference and is appropriate for special sections and for general use.

InfoComm 2019 II Cision Roundup

1. Mimo Monitors and Tanvas Announce the Launch of Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch®, the First Surface Haptic Touchscreen for Digital Signage and Conference Rooms, at InfoComm 2019 (Booth #542)

CHICAGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the experts in small touchscreen displays, joined forces with Tanvas (Tanvas.co), pioneers of surface haptics, to launch the Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch at InfoComm 2019 (June 12th, 2019). The 10.1" touchscreen combines the quality and durability of the Mimo Vue display with TanvasTouch surface haptics, programmable textures and feelings on flat, physical surfaces.



2. AOPEN Brings Innovative Machine Learning and AIoT Solutions to Infocomm 19

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INFOCOMM 19 -- AOPEN®, a global technology company that specializes in smart products and services for cloud-based applications, will be showcasing its innovative commercial-grade solutions at Infocomm 19 Expo. AOPEN technology solutions are changing the way that end users gather insights, process data, and personalized experiences. The rapid changes to the way guests and employees engage and connect every day increasingly require AOPEN smart retail, smart manufacturing, and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) solutions.

3. Sony Showcases New Technologies to Inspire Customers at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm Show Booth #2200 -- At InfoComm 2019, Sony is showcasing A/V, presentation and display technologies that offer attendees collaborative, interoperable, cost-effective and streamlined operation for the corporate, education, entertainment and healthcare markets. Visitors to Sony's booth (#2200) from June 12-14 will have the opportunity to engage with products and solutions—ranging from displays and projectors to PTZ cameras, interactive education tools and audio experiences—all designed alongside customers to meet their specific needs.

4. Sony Laser Projectors Honored as Best of Show During InfoComm

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm Show Booths #2200 -- During InfoComm 2019, the publishers of ProjectorCentral presented Sony with a Best of Show Award for innovative design of the company's newly introduced VPL-FHZ75 3LCD laser projector and VPL-GTZ240 4K SXRD laser simulation projector.

5. Intel Unite® Solution Showcases Jabra PanaCast People Detection & Counting Technology at InfoComm 2019

ORLANDO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At InfoComm 2019 Intel Unite® solution is demonstrating the advanced room and resource management capabilities of the Jabra PanaCast People Detection & Counting (PDC) Technology that is integrated into all PanaCast devices and made available to Intel Unite® solution users via a PanaCast plugin. The PDC technology is also available as an API for 3rd party Intel Unite® plugin developers. The demonstration is taking place at Booth #3300.

