InfoComm Southeast Asia to Debut May 2019 in Bangkok

"Southeast Asia is one of the largest and most exciting emerging economic blocs in the world," said Richard Tan, Executive Director of InfoCommAsia. "It has always been our mission to help our partners open doors to new and emerging markets. In addition to our more established shows in China and India, which have seen great success year after year, we are confident that our new platform in Southeast Asia will achieve that same success. We see a lot of market potential in the region."

Comprising Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, the Southeast Asia region is currently the seventh-largest economy in the world and is projected to be the fourth largest by 2050, according to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). It is united politically and economically via ASEAN, which has pushed hard collectively in recent years to accelerate economic development and break down trade barriers. To that end, the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) was formed with the goal of developing a single market. According to a study by the Asian Development Bank and International Labour Organisation, up to 14 million jobs could be generated within ASEAN by 2025.

With the addition of InfoComm Southeast Asia, AVIXA now hosts four shows in Asia-Pacific, including Beijing InfoComm China, Chengdu InfoComm China, and InfoComm India. The Bangkok show will feature an exhibition showcasing world-class pro-AV and experiential communications technologies, as well as an education summit with extensive learning opportunities.

According to AVIXA's 2017 AV Industry Outlook and Trends Analysis Asia-Pacific, the East Asian pro-AV market's value will increase by about 35 percent between 2016 and 2022. The industry was projected at $17.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $23.3 billion in 2022.

China's One Belt, One Road initiative, a massive investment in development of infrastructure and trade routes across Europe and Asia-Pacific, is prompting economic growth in Asia-Pacific. Between 2013 and 2016, roughly $60 billion was spent under the initiative, and the Chinese government plans to spend up to $150 billion per year for the next five years.

"AVIXA is continually evaluating burgeoning pro-AV markets where support and resources can help spur growth," said AVIXA Chief Executive Officer David Labuskes, CTS®, CAE, RCDD. "A show in Southeast Asia represents a big step in that direction by providing a platform for the latest in transformative pro-AV technology, industry best practices, and thought leadership. We're excited to see this region grow so dramatically and impact the overall progression of the AV industry globally."

The inaugural InfoComm Southeast Asia will run May 15-17, 2019, at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC). For more information, visit www.infocomm-sea.com.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 5,400 members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence and thought leadership. Additional information is available at avixa.org.

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd extends its influence through three marquee shows: Beijing InfoComm China, Chengdu InfoComm China, InfoComm India, and InfoComm Southeast Asia.

Each show comprises an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand inventions, and a summit that presents learning opportunities. Bringing together industry players and top-level decision-makers from across all industries, the shows enable industry players to tap into the vast potential presented by the pro-AV and integrated experience technology markets of each country and region.

